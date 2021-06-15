 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: Sunny and more comfortable, pickle wars in Q-C, and more charges for Moline couple who cops say forced child to film sex
0 Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Sunny and more comfortable, pickle wars in Q-C, and more charges for Moline couple who cops say forced child to film sex

  • 0
NWS

Let's get right to it. Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. 

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

A chemical fire forced people from their homes in north central Illinois today and it could be burning for days. Officials ordered evacuations within one mile of the Chemtool plant in Rockton just south of the Wisconsin border. The company that owns the plant is still looking into what caused Monday morning's explosion. Fire officials say one firefighter had minor injuries, but is expected to be okay. They say despite this plume of smoke, there's no danger to air quality. And they're letting the chemicals burn off on their own to avoid runoff into a nearby river. Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, said: "The main thing is that we don't want an environmental nightmare to occur and the reason we can - that we would cause that - is by the use of water streams. So we stopped water operations at this point, we stopped suppression. We felt it was in our best interest to let this product burn off."

Today's photo galleries 

Photos: Assumption sweeps Pleasant Valley

+27 
+27 
061421-qc-spt-assum-pv-softball-008
+27 
+27 
061421-qc-spt-assum-pv-softball-001
+27 
+27 
061421-qc-spt-assum-pv-softball-002
+27 
+27 
061421-qc-spt-assum-pv-softball-003
+27 
+27 
061421-qc-spt-assum-pv-softball-004
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First responders hold press conference on northern Illinois chemical plant fire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News