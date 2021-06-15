Tuesday briefing: Sunny and more comfortable, pickle wars in Q-C, and more charges for Moline couple who cops say forced child to film sex

Let's get right to it. Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Davenport police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning at 9:40 a.m. on the corner of Main and Pleasant streets.
Though new positive cases of COVID-19 remain low, the virus is still claiming victims in the Quad-Cities.
WHAT WE KNOW: Colona is receiving $336,000 in Rebuild Illinois funding and $630,000 in American Rescue Plan funding.
Joseph Richardson, 40, and Marlana Richardson, 38, a husband and wife from Moline, sexually exploited three children by performing sexual acts where those children could see them, and having one of the children film them having sex, court documents state.
A Clinton man was arrested Saturday for allegedly hiding cameras in a bathroom to film two girls.
Davenport police recovered a Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle on Sunday that had been stolen out of Bettendorf.
Rock Island sells community orchard to woman who planted it
MARX: Steelers great Bleier weaves tale of glory and hardship in one-man show, coming soon to Davenport
Former Pittsburgh Steeler great Rocky Bleier is performing his one-man show in Davenport later this month
Fritz Dieudonne has been named the next head football coach at Alleman High School.
NORMAL — Too many mistakes and not enough offense was a bad combination for the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball team in Monday’s Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional at Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State University campus.
The Geneseo baseball team did not want to leave Stone Field after its best postseason run in school history came to an end in Monday night’s Class 3A super-sectional game.
