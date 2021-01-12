Tuesday briefing: Sun returns, mayor says Rock Island persevered despite pandemic, and former Q-C teacher charged with sex abuse

The sun makes a return today along with temps in the upper 30s.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
East Moline Grade School District 37 has been looking into expanding its early childhood program for more than eight years.
Last Wednesday at a special board meeting, it was finally able to pull the trigger on a facility that will allow for expansion.
The board entered into an agreement to purchase the LinguiSystems building, parking lot and property at 3100-4th Ave. East Moline, near Northeast Park for $2.3 million. The 47,000 square foot facility sits on 21 acres.
In a departure from the traditional plated luncheon at the Quad City Botanical Center, COVID-19 changed this year's address to a virtual Zoom meeting, attended by more than 70 participants.
Downsizing the Rock Island County board may finally move forward once official 2020 Census numbers have been reported.
The principal of Riverdale High School in Port Byron has been charged with criminal trespass.
A Rock Island man is accused by Bettendorf police of engaging in "combat" over the weekend in a Bettendorf bar.
A former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing a child in 2019 made his first appearance Monday in Scott County Court.
Trey Gordon has been baking ever since he’s been able to reach his kitchen counter. Now the 13-year-old can add appearing on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship to his list of achievements.
A pre-recorded video about Betty Crocker and "the cookbook that changed America" will be available for free viewing Monday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 24, via the Bettendorf Public Library's Community Connections program.
Early 2021 is set to include new music from stars like Foo Fighters and Sia as well as such indie faves as The Hold Steady. Here’s a first look.
Top-ranked Alabama beat No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win its sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban. Here are the highlights in photos.
There were moments early in this basketball season when some of us wondered whatever happened to that spunky Jordan Bohannon who used to play point guard for the Iowa basketball team.
Two former Iowa football players were named this morning as members of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, one for what he did on the field for the Hawkeyes and the other for his accomplishments during a coaching career which started at his alma mater.
Top photo gallery: A look at last week in prep sports
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports in photos.