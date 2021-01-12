Tuesday briefing: Sun returns, mayor says Rock Island persevered despite pandemic, and former Q-C teacher charged with sex abuse

East Moline Grade School District 37 has been looking into expanding its early childhood program for more than eight years.

Last Wednesday at a special board meeting, it was finally able to pull the trigger on a facility that will allow for expansion.

The board entered into an agreement to purchase the LinguiSystems building, parking lot and property at 3100-4th Ave. East Moline, near Northeast Park for $2.3 million. The 47,000 square foot facility sits on 21 acres.