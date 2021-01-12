 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Sun returns, mayor says Rock Island persevered despite pandemic, and former Q-C teacher charged with sex abuse
Tuesday briefing: Sun returns, mayor says Rock Island persevered despite pandemic, and former Q-C teacher charged with sex abuse

The sun makes a return today along with temps in the upper 30s.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

East Moline School District #37 buys building for early education center

East Moline Grade School District 37 has been looking into expanding its early childhood program for more than eight years. 

Last Wednesday at a special board meeting, it was finally able to pull the trigger on a facility that will allow for expansion. 

The board entered into an agreement to purchase the LinguiSystems building, parking lot and property at 3100-4th Ave. East Moline, near Northeast Park for $2.3 million. The 47,000 square foot facility sits on 21 acres. 

• COVID-19 linked to 3 Rock Island County deaths, Quad-Cities new cases fall to 57

• Anti-mask protest marks opening day of 2021 Iowa legislative session

• Young Chicago students begin return to classroom learning

• Illinois VA head quits in wake of COVD-19 outbreak at homes

How Betty Crocker changed cooking

A pre-recorded video about Betty Crocker and "the cookbook that changed America" will be available for free viewing Monday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 24, via the Bettendorf Public Library's Community Connections program.

Top photo gallery:  A look  at last week in  prep sports

 

Silvis City Council approves deal with Jewel-Osco for generator
Silvis City Council approves deal with Jewel-Osco for generator

When the derecho hit August 10 knocking out power throughout the Quad-Cities, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter got to thinking. Most of the city was without power for two days.

He knew Jewell Foods in Silvis was without power (for about 30 hours).  He also knew it had a pharmacy besides being your basic grocery store. He also knew it was in a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district. So he got to thinking.

