Some less than ideal weather is shaping up for the Quad-Cities that should capture our attention.
We start off with a National Weather Service High Wind Watch.
According to the watch, which includes most of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, is in effect from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Here's what the watch says.
"High wind watch remains in effect from late tonight through Wednesday afternoon."
WHAT: West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: From 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
IMPACTS: Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Outdoor decorations may get damaged.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Winds 30 to 40 mph are expected. There is less confidence in wind gusts reaching 60 mph. As such the watch will remain in place until confidence increases to issue a high wind warning or wind advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Rain, with thunderstorms are likely today after 5 p.m. The high for the day will be near 48 degrees. East winds of 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 38 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind between 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest between 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 36 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be windy with a west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm returns a shot back over the net during the first game of the Fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Davenport North's Justyus Jackson hits the ball back over as North Scott's Emma Powell looks on during the second game of the Fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Brooke Smeltzly from Riverdale tips the ball back over the net in the second game of the Fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Bailey Ortega from Davenport North with the Iowa team sets the ball during the second game of the Fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Raghen Walker (5) from Rock Island goes up for a block with Brooke Smeltzly from Riverdale looks on during the first game of the Fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Reghen Walker from Rock Island with the Illinois team returns volley during the Fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Raghen Walker from Rock Island with the Illinois team taps the ball over the net during the second game against Iowa at the Fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Davenport North's Justyus Jackson serves the ball to the Iowa team during the first game of the fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Moline's Kamara Dickerson with the Illinos team does a backwards tip of the ball during the second game against Iowa at the Fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Claudia Johnson from Bettendorf and Justyus Jackson from North with the Iowa team block a shot from the Illinois team during the first game of the Fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
United township senior Peyton Pustelnik, playing for Team Illinois, sets the ball during the second set against Iowa Monday during the Fifth annual Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match at St. Ambrose University's Lee Lohman Arena.
Kylie Welch from Assumption on the Iowa team returns a shot during the first game of the fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University.
Orion senior Sarah Jacobsen, playing for Team Illinois, spikes the ball over the net during the first set at Monday's fifth annual Iowa vs Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match at St. Ambrose University's Lee Lohman Arena.
A four-door passenger car was pulled from the water off Credit Island Monday, November 25, 2019. Davenport Fire Department, members of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team and Fred’s Towing were on scene for several hours to recover the vehicle from the Mississippi River.
Residents hold and comfort each other while the Silvis police Department respond to the fire at 332 8th St. in Silvis. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis Police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis; when officers arrived the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday.
Residents and neighbors of the homes involved in the Silvis house fires watch from a distance as firefighters battle the three homes on fire in the 300 block of 8th street, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.