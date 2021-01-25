Tuesday briefing: Storm winding down, school closings, delays, and vaccination clinic postponed

Time to break out the snow shovels or snow blowers and dig out from last night's storm. Snow emergencies are in effect in most Quad-City communities, so if your haven't moved your car off a snow route, do so now before you get a ticket or have your vehicle towed.

While a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon, the storm is winding down.

According to the National Weather Service, a powerful storm system will slowly wind down across the area today. Light precipitation is forecast to slowly come to an end this afternoon from west to east. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible north of Interstate 80. Along the Interstate 80 corridor, around an inch of new snow is forecast along with freezing drizzle. Farther south, along and south of a line from Fairfield to Burlington to Galesburg precipitation will fall as freezing drizzle. A light glaze of ice is possible on untreated surfaces.

Be alert for more snow possibly mixed with freezing drizzle before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will be areas of blowing snow before noon. The high will be near 27 degrees with north wind 10 to 15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.