Tuesday briefing: Storm winding down, school closings, delays, and vaccination clinic postponed
Tuesday briefing: Storm winding down, school closings, delays, and vaccination clinic postponed

012521-qct-snowstandalone-03.JPG

Chris Loss and her dog Pilot of Bettendorf, get out for a walk at Devils Glen Park in Bettendorf before the snow gets bad, Monday, January, 25, 2021.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Time to break out the snow shovels or snow blowers and dig out from last night's storm. Snow emergencies are in effect in most Quad-City communities, so if your haven't moved your car off a snow route, do so now before you get a ticket or have your vehicle towed.

While a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon, the storm is winding down.

Winding down

According to the National Weather Service, a powerful storm system will slowly wind down across the area today. Light precipitation is forecast to slowly come to an end this afternoon from west to east. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible north of Interstate 80. Along the Interstate 80 corridor, around an inch of new snow is forecast along with freezing drizzle. Farther south, along and south of a line from Fairfield to Burlington to Galesburg precipitation will fall as freezing drizzle. A light glaze of ice is possible on untreated surfaces.

Be alert for more snow possibly mixed with freezing drizzle before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will be areas of blowing snow before noon. The high will be near 27 degrees with north wind 10 to 15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 22 degrees and a low around 1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. 

Related reading

• Blowing snow biggest threat in the Quad-Cities

Roads

Area road conditions

• Iowa road conditions

• Illinois road conditions

School closings, delays, etc. 

School closing logo

Some area schools are closed, delaying the start of classes or are going virtual today because of the weather. Check out the list.

• Rock Island County enters Phase 4; Pritzker gives vaccine update

• Waterloo Tyson workers could get protections from upcoming proposals to Iowa Legislature

• Mercer County administers COVID-19 vaccine to Sherrard teachers, staff

