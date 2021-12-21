Tuesday briefing: Somber COVID message, pay raises for Thomson prison workers, and Winter arrives today

Books and city budget binders remain organized on shelves in the office of Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet. U.S. Navy hats, family photos and other memorabilia sit untouched. A set of golf clubs stands upright in a corner of his office.
A Scott County supervisor says plans to build a larger juvenile detention center in Davenport should be put on hold in the wake of the creation of a statewide task force to improve Iowa's juvenile justice system.
Bill Wundram reacts to the Cord Busters singing Happy Birthday to him, Sunday, July 17, 2016, during an ice cream social reception for his mini-exhibit called Capt. Billy's Steamboat Treasures on display at the Putnam Museum in Davenport.
Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch Saturday at Modern Woodmen Park where the Quad-Cities River Bandits played the Burlington Bees. It was Bill Wundram Night at the ballpark, and 1,000 fans took home Bill bobbleheads. Game story, C4.
Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram addresses the crowd while Dave Caris looks on at the 25th anniversary of Rejuvenate Davenport Gala, Tuesday, December 2, 2014, and to honor former president Don Decker.
Dan Hayes joined by Times columnist Bill Wundram, left, and Bix 7 Race Director Ed Froehlich. All three are recognized for their race contributions with statues at Times offices at 4th Street and River Drive.
Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram takes notes by a window at the old Democrat newspaper building on Brady Street in Davenport. The window is a modern version of the original in the building that has been renovated into apartments.
Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram brings a bag of bow ties, catalogs and more than 60 years of tying experience to teach members of the Gentlemen's Club at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Thursday, November 8, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Bill Wundram finds the view spectacular from inside the Kone Tower conference room on the Moline riverfront. Friday November 18, 2011 will be the last time the traditional Christmas tree is lit atop the 16-story tower. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)