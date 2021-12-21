Tuesday briefing: Somber COVID message, pay raises for Thomson prison workers, and Winter arrives today

Old Man Winter makes his annual arrival at 9:59 a.m., today, marking the "official" start of the winter season.

Meanwhile, here's the "official" forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 17 degrees. Northwest winds could produce gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

*The definition of a "White Christmas" — A Christmas with a 6 a.m. snow depth of one inch or more.

Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet wraps up a 22-year career with the city he grew up in Books and city budget binders remain organized on shelves in the office of Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet. U.S. Navy hats, family photos and other memorabilia sit untouched. A set of golf clubs stands upright in a corner of his office.

'We are very worried': Latest COVID-19 message comes as hospitals remain crowded and new cases surge A new COVID-19 message from local public health officials and healthcare professionals is "raw" and aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated and follow safety guidelines

Scott County supervisor wants voters to weigh in on youth detention center plans A Scott County supervisor says plans to build a larger juvenile detention center in Davenport should be put on hold in the wake of the creation of a statewide task force to improve Iowa's juvenile justice system.

Thomson Prison correctional officers and staff to receive locality pay boost Thomson Federal Prison correctional officers and staff will receive an increase in their locality pay following a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent.

No one injured in Davenport house fire Saturday No one was injured in a Davenport house fire late Saturday night.

Meet the winner of the Feast and Field Holiday Cookie Contest Inspired by winter flavors, a gluten-free, vegan chocolate peppermint patty cookie takes this year’s top spot.

Lee returns as Hawkeyes take two duals Spencer Lee made his season debut Monday at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals and didn't allow a point in two matches.

