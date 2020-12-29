Tuesday briefing: Snow, sleet arriving this afternoon, 2 arrested with guns in Moline, and top baby names in the Q-C

The sleet may reach as far north as the U.S. 30 counties later this evening as temperatures warm aloft. A tenth to a quarter inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain is possible mostly south of I- 80 before precipitation changes to all rain late Tuesday night. A thin glazing could extended as far north as the U.S. 30 corridor before the steady precipitation comes to an end after midnight. Dangerous travel conditions will likely extend into Wednesday morning.

For the Q-C metro areas, snow is likely after 11 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. The daily high will be near 30 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tonight, sleet, possibly mixed with snow is possible before 2 a.m., then rain. The sleet could be heavy at times. Temperature will rise to around 34 degrees by 3 a.m. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday there will be a slight chance of rain before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing rain between 7 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 13 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.