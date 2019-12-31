You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Snow ending, fatal stabbing, most popular Q-C baby names, and Rocks repeat at State Farm
NWS: Forecast

Today we say goodbye 2019 and welcome in the start of a new decade. Here's hoping 2020 is a good one!

Here's your forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Radar

While snow will quickly come to an end this morning untreated surfaces may be slick so drive with caution this morning.

Skies will be cloudy today gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 21 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

New Year's Day will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will see a 30% chance of rain after noon increasing to a 50% chance overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

Friday brings a 50% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. There's a 40% chance of rain and snow overnight.

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Illini's well dries up

Illini's well dries up

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — On Friday, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith sat at a podium on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Sa…

Rocks repeat at State Farm

Rocks repeat at State Farm

BLOOMINGTON — It is all about patience when you play the Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball team. The Rock Island Rocks had it and put …

Today's photo gallery

