Tuesday briefing: Snow ending, fatal stabbing, most popular Q-C baby names, and Rocks repeat at State Farm

Today we say goodbye 2019 and welcome in the start of a new decade. Here's hoping 2020 is a good one!

Here's your forecast from the National Weather Service.

While snow will quickly come to an end this morning untreated surfaces may be slick so drive with caution this morning.

Skies will be cloudy today gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 21 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

New Year's Day will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will see a 30% chance of rain after noon increasing to a 50% chance overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

Friday brings a 50% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. There's a 40% chance of rain and snow overnight.

Today's top headlines

Countdown to Legalization: Where do Democratic presidential candidates stand on marijuana legalization? Most of the poll-leading Democrats running for president have said they support the nationwide legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

+15 What to know if you go: Here's what day one of recreational marijuana sales will look in Milan Free shuttle from four parking lots starting at 12 a.m. Wednesday. At least one food truck. A heated tent that can fit up to 500 people. Here is what is happening at Nature's Treatment of Illinois for the first day of recreational marijuana sales on Wednesday.

Crime, courts and public safety news

Update: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing Sunday in East Moline A woman stabbed Sunday in East Moline got an order of protection against her alleged attacker on Dec. 23.

Update: Man in custody, suspected of stabbing and killing a man Sunday in Moline A man was in custody Monday, held on suspicion he committed a stabbing Sunday that left one person dead.

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

The newest 'popular kids' in the Quad-Cities are Charlotte, Isabella, Liam Charlotte and Isabella were the most popular baby girl names and Liam was the most popular baby boy name at Genesis BirthCenters in 2019.

Santa Fund helps East Moline family have a merry Christmas Richard Spencer said he’s had a tough year, so a gift from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund is a welcome blessing.