Tuesday briefing: Snow and cold, I-280 lane closures, and RI considers cannabis cafes
Tuesday briefing: Snow and cold, I-280 lane closures, and RI considers cannabis cafes

NWS:Snow

Another mild winter day is on tap for the Quad-Cities before snow rolls into the area Wednesday night.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

On Wednesday there's a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. then snow. The high will be near 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday night snow is likely with an overnight low around 14 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday there's a 40% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 16 degrees and a low around -5 degrees.

• Lane closures on I-280 near Illinois 92

Traffic cones

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that today there will be intermittent road closures of westbound I-280 east of the Illinois 92 interchange.

The closures will be from 11 p.m. on Tuesday until 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The westbound I-280 lanes and westbound Illinois 92 off ramp will be intermittently closed for a maximum of 15 minutes for each closure. During these 15-minute closures, contractors will be removing the existing overhead sign truss and installing the new overhead sign truss over the westbound lanes.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. The use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Today's top headlines

Moline mulls new English lessons

Moline mulls new English lessons

MOLINE —The Moline-Coal Valley School District is on the verge of adopting a new kindergarten-through-fifth-grade English language arts curric…

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

This week's college hoops

This week's college hoops

Tough matchups: Most eyes this week will be on a key CCIW men's matchup on Wednesday when 17th-ranked North Central (17-4, 10-2 CCIW) comes to…

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Rockridge vs. Orion Girls Basketball

Photos: Sunshine and skating

Photos: YMCA’s Gymnastics & Cheer class at the TBK Bank Sports Complex

Photos: Alleman vs. Mercer County Girls Basketball

