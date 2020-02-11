Tuesday briefing: Snow and cold, I-280 lane closures, and RI considers cannabis cafes

Another mild winter day is on tap for the Quad-Cities before snow rolls into the area Wednesday night.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
On Wednesday there's a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. then snow. The high will be near 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday night snow is likely with an overnight low around 14 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Thursday there's a 40% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 16 degrees and a low around -5 degrees.
• Lane closures on I-280 near Illinois 92
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that today there will be intermittent road closures of westbound I-280 east of the Illinois 92 interchange.
The closures will be from 11 p.m. on Tuesday until 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The westbound I-280 lanes and westbound Illinois 92 off ramp will be intermittently closed for a maximum of 15 minutes for each closure. During these 15-minute closures, contractors will be removing the existing overhead sign truss and installing the new overhead sign truss over the westbound lanes.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. The use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Cannabis smoking lounges may soon be coming to Rock Island.
MOLINE —The Moline-Coal Valley School District is on the verge of adopting a new kindergarten-through-fifth-grade English language arts curric…
Western Illinois University is launching a cannabis production minor for its 2020-2021 academic year at its home campus in Macomb. It will not be offered at WIU's Quad-Cities campus in Moline.
A Moline woman accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 18 was sentenced Monday to three years in prison on one of the charges fil…
A Moline woman has been accused of stabbing a woman with a knife on Saturday.
A Moline woman has been accused of drug trafficking, including a charge of having almost 11 pounds of marijuana.
Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist Gladys Knight — named by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 100 greatest singers of all time — will p…
Checkmate: United Township High School officially has a chess team again after the United Township High School District 30 school board meetin…
GENESEO — The statistics say one thing but those who are in the know understand that the Geneseo boys' basketball team is far from being a one…
For the first time in school history, two Geneseo gymnasts qualified for the sectional round. And they’re both freshmen.
Tough matchups: Most eyes this week will be on a key CCIW men's matchup on Wednesday when 17th-ranked North Central (17-4, 10-2 CCIW) comes to…
