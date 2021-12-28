Tuesday briefing: Snow advisory, COVID deaths up in Q-C, and Village bar, bakery closes its doors

We knew it was going to happen sometime. It now appears that sometime is today. And that "it" is shovelable snow. A winter weather advisory goes in effect at 6 a.m. and continues until 6 p.m. tonight.
Here are the details of that advisory:
"Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this morning throughout portions of east central and northeast Iowa. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow and then transition over to a wintry mix late morning into the afternoon hours before ending as rain.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and/or evening commute."
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for snow before 2 p.m., with rain, possibly mixed with snow between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then rain likely after 3 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. The high will be near 36 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of rain before 7 p.m. with a low around 22 degrees.
Wednesday will see a 30% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloud with a high near 31 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a 50% chance of snow before 1 a.m. with a low around 19 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
