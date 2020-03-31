You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day, I-74 workers return to work, and area flooding
Tuesday briefing: Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day, I-74 workers return to work, and area flooding

NWS: Summary

There won't be as much sun nor will the temperature be quite as warm as yesterday, but another nice day is on tap for the Quad-Cities.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 41 degrees.

032920-standalone-06.JPG

Parts of the Riverfront Trail in Davenport is covered with water from the Mississippi River, Sunday.

Some area rivers are experiencing flooding. Here's the latest.

NWS: Flooding

Flood warnings remain in effect for the Mississippi, Rock and Wapsipinicon rivers.

The Flood Warning continues until further notice for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. Early today the river was at 16.3 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The river is expected to remain near 16.3 feet through this morning then rise to 16.4 feet April 7.

At 16.5 feet, Water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Islandriverfront.

The Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline continues until Saturday evening. Early today the river was  at 13.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 14 feet today then fall below flood stage Saturday evening.

At 14 feet, Major Flood Stage. Water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.

The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until this morning. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning.

At 12 feet water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

• Area river levels

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day

121119-qct-qca-toxicology-01.jpg

In this file photo from December, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson walks into the county's body cooler in Milan. The morgue can hold the remains of six people, but Gustafson has arrangements to accommodate many more.

If the number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County exceeds morgue capacity, the coroner said he can get all the refrigeration trucks he needs within six hours. Coroner Brian Gustafson said he currently has space for 25 to 35 bodies, mostly by exercising agreements with some of the Illinois Quad-Cities' 15 funeral homes.

"I can handle six, and places like Wheelan and Trimble (funeral homes) can take six to eight," Gustafson said Monday. "Some of the others can take a few here and there.

"Even with the threat we're facing now, I don't think I'm going to need backups from refrigeration trucks. If I do, I can have all I need in six hours."

The current threat for the Illinois death toll is a moving target, Gustafson said, adding that he has heard vastly different predictions.

"I would not be surprised to get 10 COVID deaths a day," he said. "I could end up surprised, though, because we could have more." Read more.

More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus

032020-qc-nws-mobiletesting-026

Stephanie Witherow, NP, poses for a portrait at the Community Health Care Inc. mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep Friday, March 20, 2020 in Davenport.

• Health officials like Q-C numbers, but 'We cannot let up now'

• Virus outbreak at Iowa care facility has infected 21 people

• Rock Island County Health Department reports 4 new cases

• Interstate 74 bridge workers back on the job

• Two more Iowans dead from coronavirus, outbreak confirmed in Cedar Rapids care facility

• Pritzker says Illinois received wrong type of masks

• Covid-19 update: Illinois reports 7 new deaths including prisoner

• Out of work because of COVID-19? Here's what Quad-City municipalities are doing to help

• From yoga to Zumba, there’s plenty of ways to work out while you're stuck at home

Today's sports headlines

Photo galleries

Photos: Construction Workers on I-74 Bridge

033020-qc-74-bridge-01.JPG
033020-qc-74-bridge-02.JPG
033020-qc-74-bridge-03.JPG
033020-qc-74-bridge-04.JPG
Locals enjoying sunny weather

Concerned about COVID-19?

