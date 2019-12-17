Tuesday briefing: RI to block 'puppy mill' pets, boy injured in EM fire, and Southpark hopes to reopen today after fire

All's quiet on the weather front in the Quad-Cities — at least for the next few days. Here are the weather details and a look at the possibility of a white Christmas for the Q-C.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 12 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 23 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

Expecting a white Christmas? Don't get your hopes up Above-average temperatures are heading into the Quad-Cities, which means a wet Christmas is more likely than a white one.

+2 Rock Island to block retail 'puppy-mill' pets Animal advocates say a major change to pet-sales laws in Rock Island approved Monday will make life better for dogs, cats and people alike.

East Moline mayor appoints Ramsey as police chief EAST MOLINE — Lt. Jeff Ramsey, who began his tenure with the East Moline Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer and has been the detect…

+7 2,190-mile walkabout: Former Rock Island police chief conquers Appalachian Trail ROCK ISLAND — His little walkabout covered 2,190 miles and 14 states, stretching from Georgia to Maine.

+5 Santa Fund will help Coal Valley woman ensure Christmas cheer for her son The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund will make the holidays merrier for a Coal Valley woman by providing money to help her feed her son and get him s…

Child seriously hurt in early morning East Moline fire EAST MOLINE — A 10-year-old boy is seriously injured in an Iowa City hospital after being rescued from a house fire Monday.

+6 UPDATED: SouthPark Mall 'hoping' to reopen Tuesday At sometime just before 11 a.m. Monday a few people ran into the Hickory Farms store in SouthPark Mall.

+2 Vikings, Giovanine honored for milestone victories ROCK ISLAND – The Augustana College men's backetball program and head coach Grey Giovanine were honored before Sunday's CCIW game against Illi…

Hy-Vee and local First Responders give away 400 hams during the 3rd Annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Davenport.

