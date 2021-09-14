 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Redistricting plan to be done by November, Deere UAW workers pass strike authorization, and Eldridge man charged in death of 4-year-old released on bond
Tuesday briefing: Redistricting plan to be done by November, Deere UAW workers pass strike authorization, and Eldridge man charged in death of 4-year-old released on bond

today

Things begin to cool down today as temperatures return to more fall-like levels.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service 

We'll see increasing clouds  today with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest winds around 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

State officials announces plans for the Illinois Organized Retail Crime Task Force. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou announce expansion of childcare assistance.

It turns out cows can be potty trained and it could help save the planet. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Today's photo galleries 

Historic off-limits places: Quarry House

Quarry House
Quarry House
Quarry House
Quarry House
Quarry House

Photos: Honoring Army Private First Class David W. Derry

091321-qc-nws-bronze-009
091321-qc-nws-bronze-002
091321-qc-nws-bronze-004
091321-qc-nws-bronze-007
091321-qc-nws-bronze-001

Gallery: Humane Society of Scott County reaches capacity

091421-qc-nws-dogs1.jpg
091421-qc-nws-shelter1.jpg
091421-qc-nws-shelter2.jpg
091421-qc-nws-shelter3.jpg
091421-qc-nws-shelter4.jpg
Breaking News