Tuesday briefing: Redistricting plan to be done by November, Deere UAW workers pass strike authorization, and Eldridge man charged in death of 4-year-old released on bond

Things begin to cool down today as temperatures return to more fall-like levels.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service
We'll see increasing clouds today with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest winds around 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 55 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Deere & Co. employees under the United Auto Workers Local 865 union voted to pass strike authorization on Sept. 12.
Rock Island city council members on Monday heard pitches from two companies hoping to guide the city through the process of spending $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The Rock Island County board is ahead of schedule with downsizing from 25 to 19 members and reapportioning the districts.
An Eldridge man who was charged in the death of a 4-year-old in Indiana in August has been released on bond from the LaGrange County jail.
The woman was the victim's designated caretaker. She allegedly used the victim's debit card and wrote checks in the victim's name.
The teenager, named Leo, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black athletic shorts, and blue running shoes.
With summer strays out in full force and not as many people coming in to adopt, the Humane Society of Scott County has reached full capacity.
More than 53 years later, a Quad-Cities war widow received her husband's Bronze Star and Purple Heart
After 53 years and six months, Marie Derry Nelsen, the widow of Army Private First Class David Wayne Derry, was finally properly presented with her late husband's Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge, along with a half-dozen other distinctions and the American flag.
Playcrafters Barn Theatre will bring five shows to its Mainstage and three to its Barn Owl series in 2022.
When the opportunity presented itself, Pleasant Valley’s Chloe Cline was ready.
Loaded with senior experience, the 2021 season has been another perfect one for the Riverdale boys golf team.
Family ties have helped to strengthen the Rockridge girls golf team this season, in more ways than one.
