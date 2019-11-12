National Weather Service instruments are reporting a temperature of only 3 degrees outside at this hour. Factor in the wind chill and we're talking about -9 degree temps. Yes, we're on our way to a record-breaking day in the weather world.
Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 18 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be around 11 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday will bring a 20% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
There's a 30% chance of snow before midnight with an overnight low around 22 degrees.
• Rock Island: Due to yesterday's snowstorm, Republic Services, Rock Island’s recycling company, will be one day late all week for curbside recycling collection. Refuse and yard waste collection are on schedule.
Today's top headlines
As an international trade war drags on and farmers continue to grapple with roller-coaster weather, harvest season has become a "race against time."
ROCK ISLAND -- City officials are proposing a property tax rate increase of 6.67 percent in the city's portion of the tax bill to help bridge …
Two local universities have been named to a list of the best schools for veterans.
Public safety news
You have free articles remaining.
The identity of a man killed in a crash shortly after 11 a.m. Monday about three miles east of the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, wi…
Lifestyles
Sherrard sixth-grader Saidie Shemek turned her passion for art into a first-place finish in the 3rd-5th-grade division of the Illinois Secreta…
DAVENPORT — Tiphanie Cannon did not take home the grand prize from the Food Network's “Christmas Cookie Challenge,” but her experience still w…
While the rest of the world is gearing up to dive face-first into pumpkin and apple pies this month, I am bundling up and trolling for ice cream.
Today's sports headlines
MOLINE — Dave Pszenyczny never took advantage of an opportunity to play overseas.
ROCK ISLAND — Time spent as a football player at the University of Iowa prepared Joe Conklin for a career that included spending the past thre…
The season goes on for the Annawan-Wethersfield football team, but already the Titans are reaping some of the rewards for their success.
Today's photo gallery: Veterans Day Parade in Davenport