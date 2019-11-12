{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Cold

National Weather Service instruments are reporting a temperature of only 3 degrees outside at this hour. Factor in the wind chill and we're talking about -9 degree temps. Yes, we're on our way to a record-breaking day in the weather world.

Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 18 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be around 11 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday will bring a 20% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

There's a 30% chance of snow before midnight with an overnight low around 22 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

• Rock Island: Due to yesterday's snowstorm, Republic Services, Rock Island’s recycling company, will be one day late all week for curbside recycling collection. Refuse and yard waste collection are on schedule.

Today's top headlines

Public safety news

Lifestyles

Today's sports headlines

Today's photo gallery: Veterans Day Parade in Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments