Tuesday briefing: Rain stays another day, rehab costs divides Rock Island council, and Pritzker rescinds mask mandate

Our bout of wet weather continues today with the chance of showers throughout the day.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
There's a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m. through and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The high will be near 66 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., Wednesday, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms
Today's top news headlines
Less than 10 minutes after two new Rock Island aldermen took their seats after being sworn in last week, council members hit their first impasse.
WHAT WE KNOW: There have been increased incidents in Orion parks, prompting the village to make police patrols in the parks more frequent and close the restrooms at dark, instead of 10 p.m.
ANNAWAN – The 26 seniors in the Annawan High School Class of 2021 were seated several feet apart and wore masks for their commencement ceremony held Sunday on the school’s football field.
Crime, courts, and public safety headlines
A Princeton woman has been arrested for her part in the theft of $33,000 worth of items from a hotel room in a Comfort Inn in Walcott, where she was an employee.
Six people have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and various other drug and gun related charges as part of a 19-count indictment from a federal grand jury in Davenport.
"She could sing like an angel": Mother of woman shot in Davenport on Mother's Day remembers daughter's life
Cassandra Bibbs, mother of Wilanna Bibbs, who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend on Mother's day, remembers her daughter as a happy, talented young woman.
COVID news
The Bettendorf Community School District board has approved maintaining the district’s COVID-19 face covering requirement after the state issued a new recommendation on the practice Friday.
Two more people died of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities over the weekend. But positivity rates are falling, which is good news.
Pritzker said it will be up to private businesses to decide if they want to require patrons to provide proof of vaccinations.
Entertainment, lifestyle news
For the last three decades, Berta has owned and operated Jeno's Little Hungary in northwest Davenport but is now in the process of selling the business.
If you've ever cringed after hearing a recording of yourself, you're not alone.
Tops sports headlines
Pleasant Valley outlasted Muscatine in penalty kicks Monday night to claim the outright Mississippi Athletic Conference boys soccer title.
FULTON — After a rough patch last week during which it lost ground in the Three Rivers West Division pennant race, the Fulton baseball squad knew that it had to re-focus and not dwell on previous misfortunes.
Alleman alum Maris Boelens is in the midst of a memorable softball season at Southern Illinois, which earned an NCAA berth after winning the Missouri Valley Conference tourney last weekend as a four seed.
Photos: Davenport bar owner who lived through Nazi occupation and fled communism is calling it quits
