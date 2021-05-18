 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Rain stays another day, rehab costs divides Rock Island council, and Pritzker rescinds mask mandate
Tuesday briefing: Rain stays another day, rehab costs divides Rock Island council, and Pritzker rescinds mask mandate

Tuesday forecast

Our bout of wet weather continues today with the chance of showers throughout the day.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Heat

There's a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m. through and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The high will be near 66 degrees. Southeast winds  between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch  are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., Wednesday, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms

Today's top news headlines

Annawan graduates 26 on Sunday

Annawan graduates 26 on Sunday

ANNAWAN – The 26 seniors in the Annawan High School Class of 2021 were seated several feet apart and wore masks for their commencement ceremony held Sunday on the school’s football field.

Crime, courts, and public safety headlines

COVID news

Bettendorf to maintain face covering policy

Bettendorf to maintain face covering policy

The Bettendorf Community School District board has approved maintaining the district’s COVID-19 face covering requirement after the state issued a new recommendation on the practice Friday.

Entertainment, lifestyle news

An autonomous Waymo car carrying a passenger got confused when it encountered construction cones and unexpectedly drove off when the roadside support arrived.

Tops sports headlines

Boelens, Salukis savor a 'winning feeling'

Boelens, Salukis savor a 'winning feeling'

Alleman alum Maris Boelens is in the midst of a memorable softball season at Southern Illinois, which earned an NCAA berth after winning the Missouri Valley Conference tourney last weekend as a four seed.

Historic photos: IH Farmall Works

Photos: Davenport bar owner who lived through Nazi occupation and fled communism is calling it quits

Three killed including 1-year-old girl in I-80 crash
Crime & Courts

Three killed including 1-year-old girl in I-80 crash

  • Updated

Three people died Thursday, including a 1-year-old girl, after the Ford Mustang in which they were riding crashed into the back of a semitractor- trailer that had slowed or stopped for traffic on Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said in a news release issued Friday.

