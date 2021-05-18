Tuesday briefing: Rain stays another day, rehab costs divides Rock Island council, and Pritzker rescinds mask mandate

Our bout of wet weather continues today with the chance of showers throughout the day.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m. through and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The high will be near 66 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., Wednesday, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms