 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: Q-C Congresswoman tests positive, new mask rules in Iowa, and socially-distanced Santa is coming to town
View Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Q-C Congresswoman tests positive, new mask rules in Iowa, and socially-distanced Santa is coming to town

{{featured_button_text}}
111720-qc-nws-covid19-05.JPG

Iowa residents get COVID-19 test inside the former Sears Automotive at NorthPark Mall in Davenport, November 16, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

We're looking at plenty of sun today but not a lot of warmth. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 54 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

NWS

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Iowa Gov. Reynolds issues new face mask requirement, limits gatherings, as COVID-19 cases surge

• Nursing homes in the Quad-Cities struggling with COVID-19

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• COVID-19 surges: ‘We are in for a rough ride for the next 3 months’

• Geneseo High School goes remote through Dec. 3

• COVID-19 claims two more lives in Rock Island County, Quad-City infections at 15,570 since March

• Q-C hospitals near breaking point: 'We keep setting records we don't want to set'

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• Judge finds Pritzker acted lawfully to mandate health guidance for schools; Lawyer representing parents says he plans to appeal

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Mike Anthony: Increasingly bleak outlook for 2020-21 college basketball season as virus rages on

Mike Anthony: Increasingly bleak outlook for 2020-21 college basketball season as virus rages on

The outlook for being able to stage a safe and successful 2020-21 college basketball season becomes bleaker by the day. It's not time to give up and cancel it. There's no need to lose hope, entirely. We're not there yet. But this project is headed in the wrong direction as we inch closer — less than a couple of weeks, now — toward tip-off of what we expected to lend joyous distraction to the ...

Today's top videos

Top photo gallery: COVID-19 testing

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Orion approves COVID policy for village employees; sets levy
Politics

Orion approves COVID policy for village employees; sets levy

  • Updated

WHAT WE KNOW: At the November 2 meeting, village board president Jim Cooper brought up the concept of paying village employees who are quarantining for possible exposure to COVID-19. "I would be very much in favor that it's time off with pay," he said, pointing out people might be inclined not to admit to possible illness if they were forced to take days off without pay, putting others at risk.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News