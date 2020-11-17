Tuesday briefing: Q-C Congresswoman tests positive, new mask rules in Iowa, and socially-distanced Santa is coming to town

We're looking at plenty of sun today but not a lot of warmth. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 54 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
U.S Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has tested positive for coronavirus.
In the coming days, representatives chosen by the campaigns in Iowa's 2nd congressional district will review tens of thousands of ballots cast in the still-too-close-to-call U.S. House race.
A Chicago man was in the Scott County jail after he allegedly fled from police after breaking into a Davenport home Saturday and threatening to shoot the resident.
• Judge finds Pritzker acted lawfully to mandate health guidance for schools; Lawyer representing parents says he plans to appeal
The YMCA will make the 34th annual Turkey Trot road race virtual this year.
Santa is returning to NorthPark and SouthPark malls this year, but at a distance.
The lighting of the Christmas tree that sits atop the former KONE tower in downtown Moline will take place around 5 p.m. on Friday.
Several of Iowa’s basketball players were asked Monday about the uncertainty surrounding the coming season.
Taking over a college basketball program in late June is a tough proposition, but that is what Steve Schafer faced when he accepted the men's basketball coaching position at Augustana College.
The outlook for being able to stage a safe and successful 2020-21 college basketball season becomes bleaker by the day. It's not time to give up and cancel it. There's no need to lose hope, entirely. We're not there yet. But this project is headed in the wrong direction as we inch closer — less than a couple of weeks, now — toward tip-off of what we expected to lend joyous distraction to the ...
