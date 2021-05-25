Tuesday briefing: Protesters fill Rock Island council chambers, good COVID news in Illinois, and Hawkeye injured in attack

Wet weather returns to the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Otherwise will it be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
