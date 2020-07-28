Tuesday briefing: Pritzker touts face coverings, Rock Island shoots down earlier closing time for bars, and no fall sports for Augie

We're looking at more milder temps and humidity today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Wednesday bring a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
• Workers will be performing bridge inspections this week on the Centennial Bridge which will bring lane closures. Today lane closures will be installed on Illinois-bound traffic. The Iowa-bound lane closures will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Lane closures will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Trending headlines
Davenport school board Monday night largely supported seeking waiver to allow fully virtual classes
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program cards arriving
Police at 1000 block of W. 6th Street, Davenport
Rock Island-Milan schools hear questions on remote learning
Moline School Board approves budget, other measures
Today's top news headlines
The decision to change the permanent closing time for bars in Rock Island has failed. Beginning Aug. 3, bars will be able to stay open again until 3 a.m.
School board members approved the 2020-2021 budget and a plan to enhance Moline-Coal Valley’s alternative education programming Monday. Board members also approved $1.9 in CARES Act funding.
More than 120 stakeholders gathered Monday for Rock Island-Milan’s first virtual community conversation to ask questions about meal times, masks, attendance and more as the district prepares to open the school year remotely.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
CAMBRIDGE — After 38½ years on the bench, Judge Jeffrey O'Connor will retire Friday, July 31.
CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man was recently arrested five times in a little over a month for possession of methamphetamine.
CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man has pleaded guilty to two counts Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Entertainment and lifestyle news
"Caddyshack” was released 40 years ago this summer. Here's a look at the tale of caddies, slobs, nouveau riche and others who clash at a country club.
You can blame the pandemic, changes in beer-drinking habits, and White Claw.
Today's sports headlines
Fall sports on the campus of Augustana College and the rest of the schools in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin have been postponed.
A score of 79 was a popular one for locals playing in the Iowa Amateur event that opened a three-day run at Davenport Country Club on Monday.
Today's photo gallery: Gov. Pritzker in the Q-C
Concerned about COVID-19?
