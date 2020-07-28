You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Pritzker touts face coverings, Rock Island shoots down earlier closing time for bars, and no fall sports for Augie
Tuesday briefing: Pritzker touts face coverings, Rock Island shoots down earlier closing time for bars, and no fall sports for Augie

NWS: Summary

We're looking at more milder temps and humidity today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Wednesday bring a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

042718-CentennialBridge-RI-004.jpg

The Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge, formerly known as the Centennial Bridge, spans the Mississippi River between Rock island and Davenport.

• Workers will be performing bridge inspections this week on the Centennial Bridge which will bring lane closures. Today lane closures will be installed on Illinois-bound traffic. The Iowa-bound lane closures will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Lane closures will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

CL

• Pritzker: 'Act responsibly and collectively' and wear a face covering

• Davenport school board Monday night largely supported seeking waiver to allow fully virtual classes

• Rock Island-Milan schools hear questions on remote learning

• Iowa has spent $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid

• Trump, GOP groups intervene in challenge to Iowa absentee ballot request law

Recipe roundup: 5 ideas for what to eat this week

Fire up the grill for a delicious dinner
Recipe of the Day: Chicago-style hot dogs
Fruit caprese is a summer delight
When life gives you lemons, make Greek potatoes
How to make the best vegan pesto
Today's sports headlines

