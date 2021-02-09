Tuesday briefing: New twist in fate of old courthouse, new president for St. Ambrose, and dangerous wind chills

A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 10 a.m., causing many area schools to delay the start of classes.
Here are the details of that wind-chill warning:
"Bitterly cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 to 40 below zero range through this morning. The coldest wind chills will be along and northwest of a Dubuque to Cedar Rapids line."
Wind chill warning summary
WHEN: Until 10 a.m.
WHAT: Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as around 35 below zero.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa.
IMPACTS: The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Today will be sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Wednesday brings a 30% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 12 degrees. Wind-chill values will dip as low as -10 degrees.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 1 degrees.
• School closings and delays
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Is your school on the list. Check here.
Today's top news stories
U.S. government says historic Rock Island County courthouse is finalist as federal courthouse; county still plans on demolition
The historic Rock Island County courthouse has been selected as a finalist by the federal government in its search as the next site of court operations for the Central District of Illinois.
Amy C. Novak, currently president of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D., will become St. Ambrose's 14th president in August.
The Davenport Community School District board has approved an updated pandemic-based learning model that allows either all in-person or all-virtual instruction choices for district families.
Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories
Four people were rescued from a house fire Monday morning, according to news release from the Rock Island Fire Department.
The family of a man who's been missing since Jan. 18 will host a prayer vigil in his honor on Saturday.
The Rock Island County coroner has identified a man killed Sunday when a car he was riding in was driven into the Mississippi river.
MUSCATINE – A Milan, Ill., man was arrested early Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase and then attempting to flee on foot, according to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
Cooper, a snow loving miniature golden doodle, is preparing to make his debut next school year as Moline-Coal Valley’s very first therapy dog. Administrators said the timing could not be better.
Today's sports headlines
Geneseo’s first-year head girls bowling coach Denny Lynch is thrilled as ever to teach the game he’s known for more than 50 years.
The temperatures are freezing but the ice was in the veins of Davenport North’s Ivy Wilmington.
Augustana College men's basketball coach Steve Schafer admitted last fall that getting through the season without any interruptions would be nearly impossible.
