Tuesday briefing: New twist in fate of old courthouse, new president for St. Ambrose, and dangerous wind chills
The historic Rock Island County courthouse on Monday in Rock Island.

A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 10 a.m., causing many area schools to delay the start of classes. 

Here are the details of that wind-chill warning:

"Bitterly cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 to 40 below zero range through this morning. The coldest wind chills will be along and northwest of a Dubuque to Cedar Rapids line."

Wind chill warning summary

WHEN: Until 10 a.m.

WHAT: Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as around 35 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa.

IMPACTS: The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Cold

Today will be sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.

Wednesday brings a 30% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 12 degrees. Wind-chill values will dip as low as -10 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 1 degrees.

• School closings and delays

School closing logo

Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Is your school on the list. Check here.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Quad-City activist talks about COVID-19 vaccine disparities

• Illinois Senate committee to hold hearing on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

• Reynolds did not consult public health department before lifting COVID-19 mitigation strategies, agency director tells statehouse Democrats

• Is a Post-Super Bowl Covid Spike Coming?

• Illinois reporting 1,747 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths

• Sixth positive coronavirus case reported at Iowa Capitol

Photos:.Davenport North at Assumption girls basketball.

020821-qc-spt-north-assum gbkb-073
020821-qc-spt-north-assum gbkb-107
020821-qc-spt-north-assum gbkb-080
020821-qc-spt-north-assum gbkb-110
Photos: Dr. Amy Novak will replace Sister Joan Lescinski as president of St. Ambrose University

020921-qc-nws-sau-001
020921-qc-nws-sau-002
020921-qc-nws-sau-003
020921-qc-nws-sau-004
