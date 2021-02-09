Tuesday briefing: New twist in fate of old courthouse, new president for St. Ambrose, and dangerous wind chills

A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 10 a.m., causing many area schools to delay the start of classes.

Here are the details of that wind-chill warning:

"Bitterly cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 to 40 below zero range through this morning. The coldest wind chills will be along and northwest of a Dubuque to Cedar Rapids line."

Wind chill warning summary

WHEN: Until 10 a.m.

WHAT: Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as around 35 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa.

IMPACTS: The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Today will be sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.