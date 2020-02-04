Tuesday briefing: Nation waits for caucus results, and procession brings Riverdale firefighter home

Caucus night in Iowa is history, with results for the Democrats still up in the air. But one thing we do know for sure — today will be blustery in the Q-C.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 29 degrees by 8 a.m. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 21 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday there's a 20% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees.
Wednesday night will bring a 50% chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 23 degrees with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
