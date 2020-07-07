You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Muggy, bear's journey ends near St. Louis, historic Rock Island, and Scott County mask debate
Tuesday briefing: Muggy, bear's journey ends near St. Louis, historic Rock Island, and Scott County mask debate

070720-qc-nws-standalone-17.JPG

Jaelyn Brin 8, of Bettendorf jumps over streams water in the fountain at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, Monday July 6, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Mother Nature is throwing another day of heat and humidity our way. But that is pretty typical of July, so we should be used to it. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Quad-City region. 

NWS: Summary

It states, "Very warm and humid conditions will be seen today with afternoon heat-index readings of 92 to 97. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible but no severe weather is expected."

Wednesday through Monday: "Hot and humid conditions will be seen on Wednesday with afternoon heat-index readings around 100. There may be some isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms but no severe weather is expected. The very warm and humid conditions will continue Thursday through Monday with afternoon heat index readings in the 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible each day through Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms for Thursday. Beyond Thursday it is too early to determine any severe risk."

Today there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees with an overnight low around 74 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101 degrees. The overnight low will be around 74 degrees.

Photos: Cooling off in the Fountain at Schwiebert Riverfront Park

Lawsuit filed in Colona deck collapse

CAMBRIDGE — A nine-count lawsuit has been filed in Henry County Circuit Court against the city of Colona having to do with injuries as a result of the collapse of a deck at Colona's Scott Family Park in June of 2019.

CL

• Croken: Wearing a mask will help keep Quad-City businesses open

• Muscatine County attorney says mayor exceeded authority in issuing mask order

• Iowa COVID-19 cases rising again: Local health officials issue stern warnings

• COVID-19 deaths dip to lowest daily number since March

Historic photos: Niabi Zoo elephants

Photos: Muscatine vs Assumption girls softball

Photos: Clinton vs Davenport West baseball

