Tuesday briefing: More snow, 19th Street lane closures, refugee vote, and emotional yard display

It's another chilly start for the Quad-Cities, but things should begin to warm up later today and Wednesday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 24 degrees by 5 a.m.
Wednesday brings a 50% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Wednesday night snow is likely with a low around 30 degrees. South winds will produce gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Lane closures in Moline for I-74 project
WHAT WE KNOW: Mike Larson and Pat Hardi of Orion have been in a dispute with the village over their nine cats kept in their 4,000-square-foot …
Rock Island County to vote on allowing refugees to settle in the county. Action would defy Trump's executive order
Rock Island County Board members will vote Tuesday on a measure that would allow refugee resettlement in the county, defying an executive orde…
On the day before President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said she is not conc…
As we're all prone to doing from time to time, I found myself in Nebraska last weekend.
'Hakuna Matata': Having mentors on stage helps Penguin Project players perform 'The Lion King Jr.' with no worries
ROCK ISLAND — Last March, Hannah Demarest of Bettendorf got a new heart in a Chicago transplant, to cure her hypoplastic left-heart syndrome.
"We should be able to civilly disagree with one another, where you’re not displaying acts of murder on your front lawn.”
KEWANEE — The Geneseo girls took care of business at Kewanee’s MLK Tournament on Monday even with coach Scott Hardison out battling the flu.
GALESBURG — The two things Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel worried about heading into Monday's Western Big 6 Conference game agai…
Today's photo galleries: Celebratng MLK Day
The 37th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
