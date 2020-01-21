You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: More snow, 19th Street lane closures, refugee vote, and emotional yard display
Tuesday briefing: More snow, 19th Street lane closures, refugee vote, and emotional yard display

NWS: Summary

It's another chilly start for the Quad-Cities, but things should begin to warm up later today and Wednesday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 24 degrees by 5 a.m.

Wednesday brings a 50% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday night snow is likely with a low around 30 degrees. South winds will produce gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Lane closures in Moline for I-74 project

Lane closures
There will be intermittent lane closures on 19th Street between Avenue of the Cities and 7th Avenue in Moline for the next two months while contractors remove overhead I-74 structures.
 
Today's photo galleries: Celebratng MLK Day

Photos: The 3rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration at Beyond the Baseline

012520-qc-nws-thrapp-001
012520-qc-nws-thrapp-002
012520-qc-nws-thrapp-003
012520-qc-nws-thrapp-004
012520-qc-nws-thrapp-005

The 37th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

 
