Tuesday briefing: Moline, Sherrard reveal school reopening plans, showers later, and 11th COVID-19 death in Scott County

It's another day of temps in the 80s with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms today then showers likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.