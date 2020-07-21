You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Moline, Sherrard reveal school reopening plans, showers later, and 11th COVID-19 death in Scott County
Tuesday briefing: Moline, Sherrard reveal school reopening plans, showers later, and 11th COVID-19 death in Scott County

It's another day of temps in the 80s with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms today then showers likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Sherrard school board chooses blended option for student return

SHERRARD — The Sherrard school board approved a blended model to reopen schools Aug. 17 during its meeting July 15. Parents have the choice of students attending all five days in person, or students can enroll in remote learning. It was a 6-1 vote; Sue Lyon gave the single dissenting vote on the measure.

Wilton teen remembers stabbing victim Chantz Stevens

WILTON — On Monday morning, Cheyenne Rae looked on her phone at the photo of her friend, Chantz Stevens, shedding a tear in his memory. Her thoughts went to what may have happened if she had joined him at the party in Clarence on Saturday night.

