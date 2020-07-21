Tuesday briefing: Moline, Sherrard reveal school reopening plans, showers later, and 11th COVID-19 death in Scott County

It's another day of temps in the 80s with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms today then showers likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Nunn won but both fighters walked away happy
Monday briefing: Search for missing girl in Clinton County, rising COVID-19 cases raise hospital concerns, and Rainbow House stays colorful
Muscatine man charged in death of Wilton man
Hospital officials are concerned about ICU capacity
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for July 20
Moline-Coal Valley students may return to campus two days a week or opt for full-remote learning under a plan unanimously approved by school board members Monday.
SHERRARD — The Sherrard school board approved a blended model to reopen schools Aug. 17 during its meeting July 15. Parents have the choice of students attending all five days in person, or students can enroll in remote learning. It was a 6-1 vote; Sue Lyon gave the single dissenting vote on the measure.
Two more dates are being added to the lineup for the popular Channel Cat water taxi tours that take passengers into the Interstate 74 bridge work zone on the Mississippi River.
WILTON — On Monday morning, Cheyenne Rae looked on her phone at the photo of her friend, Chantz Stevens, shedding a tear in his memory. Her thoughts went to what may have happened if she had joined him at the party in Clarence on Saturday night.
Davenport police chief: Search for missing girl 'aggressively being conducted'
A homeowner in the 1900 block of Pershing Avenue planned a quiet Monday afternoon in his backyard.
Scott County had an additional death from COVID-19 reported today.
SPRINGFIELD – One of the state’s largest teachers’ unions said Monday that most schools in Illinois were not yet ready to reopen for in-person teaching in the fall, and it urged schools to continue operating remotely until the safety of students, teachers and staff could be assured.
QUAD-CITY TIMES BIX 7: Run (or hike) with the best: Virtual Bix 7 moves race from Davenport streets to Colorado mountains and beyond
The sun beat down on me as I willed my legs to move, one foot in front of the other, up the infinitely steep incline. Despite my training, I wasn’t halfway up the hill and I was already tired.
They used small ball early. They flexed their muscles late.
The rains that fell during Monday's Iowa Class 4A baseball substate semifinals were not lengthy in duration.
