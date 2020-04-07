Tuesday briefing: Mississippi to crest later this week, and COVID-19 cases reported at Arconic, RI nursing home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We're looking at mostly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees. Yes, you heard it right, 80 degrees. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Showers are likely Wednesday with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 69 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Mississippi River expected to crest Friday

While other Quad-City river levels remain below flood stage, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at the end of the week.