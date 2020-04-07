Tuesday briefing: Mississippi to crest later this week, and COVID-19 cases reported at Arconic, RI nursing home

We're looking at mostly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees. Yes, you heard it right, 80 degrees. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Showers are likely Wednesday with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 69 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
• Mississippi River expected to crest Friday
While other Quad-City river levels remain below flood stage, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at the end of the week.
The Mississippi River will start a slow fall going early into next week, and is expected to crest Friday at 17.5 feet, which is moderate flood stage, said Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Related reading
• High water closes River Drive in Moline
River Drive in Moline has been closed east of 25th Street effective immediately because of the rising Mississippi River.
Eastbound traffic is being routed to 34th Street and then to 4th Avenue via University Drive. Drivers have access to local businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street as floodwaters allow.
Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).
Drivers are reminded not to drive through floodwaters or around barricades.
Trending headlines
Today's top new headlines
One in eight households in Davenport, Moline and Rock Island face a “severe” housing cost burden.
Rock Island nursing home has three residents test positive for COVID-19, two more are pending
Amid a rise of 21 positive tests in Rock Island County over the weekend, Generations in Rock Island, a long-term care facility for 90-100 seniors, had three residents test positive for COVID-19, the new coronavirus. And in Iowa, major employers Arconic Davenport Works and Tyson Foods reported positive cases. Read more.
Today's coronavirus headlines
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
A home was struck by gunfire Sunday in Rock Island, but no one was reported hurt.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
If you want to make a mask, here are simple, step-by-step instructions from the CDC on how to do just that, whether or not you know how to sew.
Today's sports headlines
An early-summer high school basketball mainstay has become the latest victim of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Today's photo galleries: People around the Q-C, Mississippi flooding
040620-qc-on-the-street-01.JPG
040620-qc-on-the-street-02.JPG
040620-qc-on-the-street-03.JPG
040620-qc-on-the-street-04.JPG
040620-qc-on-the-street-05.JPG
040620-qc-on-the-street-06.JPG
040620-qc-on-the-street-07.JPG
040620-qc-on-the-street-08.JPG
040620-qc-nws-weather-gk-115
040620-qc-nws-weather-gk-137
040620-qc-nws-weather-gk-148
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.