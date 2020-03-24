You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Mississippi rising, Genesis to open mobile collection sample site in Moline plus more on coronavirus in the Q-C
Tuesday briefing: Mississippi rising, Genesis to open mobile collection sample site in Moline plus more on coronavirus in the Q-C

NWS: Summary

We're looking at a drier day to practice our social distancing. Here's the latest National Weather Service forecast, and the latest on coronavirus in the Quad-Cities.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.

There's a 30% chance of overnight rain with winds gusting as high as 20 mph.

• Flood warning continues on several area rivers

NWS: Rivers

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15. Early today the Mississippi was at 15.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet with minor flooding occurring and it is expected to continue. The Mississippi is forecast to rise to 15.5 feet tonight and remain near 15.5 feet through Saturday then begin falling. At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Saturday. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet with minor flooding occurring and moderate flooding in the  forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise 11.6 feet Wednesday morning then fall below flood stage Saturday. At 11.5 feet water affects homes along old U.S. 61.

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Friday for the Cedar River near Conesville. Early today the Cedar was at 12.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue rising to 13.4 feet Wednesday night. The river will fall below flood stage Friday. At 13.5 feet water affects yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.

• Area river levels

The latest on coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-005

Sample collection packets at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

• Quad-City museums face uncertainty in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

• JOHN MARX: Social distancing is not the end of the world

• What's next for Quad-City schools?

• Community-spread COVID-19 is in the Quad Cities. Health experts are clearing up confusion

• Davenport businesses encouraged to fill out survey on COVID-19 impact

• Community health centers ask state for emergency funding

• How to help: Collection drive is on for Quad-City hospitals

• Quad-City Times Bix 7 closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation

• Working from home? Here are some tips and tricks

• Garlic doesn't cure the coronavirus, debunking the myths

• Quad-Cities animals find new homes in wake of COVID-19

• Deere & Co. removes its 2020 financial forecast amid COVID-19 concerns

Trending headlines

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

Today's sports headlines

Concerned about COVID-19?

Most Popular

Quad-Cities company making T-shirts to aid restaurants, bars
Local News

Quad-Cities company making T-shirts to aid restaurants, bars

  • Updated

Michael Slyter, owner of QC Custom Tees & More in Silvis, was just brainstorming with staff when the proverbial light bulb went on and they came up with an idea. Through his Facebook page, Slyter is offering a link to various restaurants that they can pass on to their best customers, or anyone that wants to help out. Anyone purchasing a T-shirt or a hoody, he will give $5 to that restaurant.

