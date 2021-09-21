Tuesday briefing: Milan man charged in beating of woman, bus driver fired in flag flap, and 2 shootings in Rock Island

Today will be noticeably cooler as the Quad-Cities settles into more seasonable weather.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 69 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 51 degees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
