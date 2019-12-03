Some clouds, some sun, and temps in the mid-40s. That pretty much sums up today's forecast. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
New traffic pattern proposed for Illinois-bound I-74
The community is invited to provide feedback at a Dec. 11 meeting about a proposed new traffic pattern for the Illinois-bound Interstate 74 traffic in Moline.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an open house informational meeting to propose the new pattern, which would allow construction crews to continue expanding the interstate as part of the I-74 River Bridge project.
The meeting will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
Construction crews are completing the new lanes of Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline in 2019, allowing work to begin on the Illinois-bound lanes next year. To continue progress while the river bridge is being built, the IDOT proposes shifting Illinois-bound I-74 traffic to local roads so crews can continue to expand the interstate on schedule and complete the new lanes by the end of 2020.
The proposed traffic configuration would remain in place until the new Iowa-bound bridge is complete.
The meeting will include details about the new pattern, and will address questions and offer an opportunity for people to provide feedback. A video presentation will be given, and exhibits will provide details about proposed changes. Read more.
Mark Lowe, director of the Iowa DOT, explains some of the difficulties in the erecting the arch segments for the new Interstate 74 bride with members of the news and editorial staff at the Quad City Times.
Speakers for the Scott County Teenage Republicans Olivia Schilling from Pleasant Valley High School, left, Ben Crawford, North Scott and Grace Thalacker, Davenport West give their opening views during a immigration forum, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Adam Parcel introduces the speakers for the Scott County Teenage Republicans, Olivia Schilling from Pleasant Valley High School, left, Ben Crawford, North Scott and Grace Thalacker, Davenport West give their opening views during a immigration forum, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Angel Family speakers Mary Ann Mendoza, left, Kiyan Michael, Deborah Elkins, Michelle Root, Bill Hartzell and Steve Ronnebeck answer questions from the audience during the Scott County Teenage Republicans hosting a immigration forum, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Kiyan Michael, "Angel Mom" and Advisory Board for Black Voices for Trump and Bobby Michael," Angel Dad" and Advisory Board for Veterans for Trump tell their story about their son Brandon who wa killed reportedly by an illegal immigrant, during the Scott County Teenage Republicans hosting immigration forum on Monday at Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Angel Family speakers Mary Ann Mendoza, left, Kiyan Michael and Deborah Elkins answer questions from the audience during the Scott County Teenage Republicans hosting a immigration forum, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Speakers for the Scott County Teenage Republicans Olivia Schilling from Pleasant Valley High School, left, Ben Crawford, North Scott and Grace Thalacker, Davenport West High School, give their opening views during a immigration forum Monday night at Pleasant View Baptist Church.