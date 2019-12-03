{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Some clouds, some sun, and temps in the mid-40s. That pretty much sums up today's forecast. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

New traffic pattern proposed for Illinois-bound I-74

Interstate 74 bridge construction

One of the basket-handle arches near the Bettendorf side of the new Interstate 74 bridge construction between Moline and Bettendorf, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

The community is invited to provide feedback at a Dec. 11 meeting about a proposed new traffic pattern for the Illinois-bound Interstate 74 traffic in Moline.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an open house informational meeting to propose the new pattern, which would allow construction crews to continue expanding the interstate as part of the I-74 River Bridge project.

The meeting will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Construction crews are completing the new lanes of Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline in 2019, allowing work to begin on the Illinois-bound lanes next year. To continue progress while the river bridge is being built, the IDOT proposes shifting Illinois-bound I-74 traffic to local roads so crews can continue to expand the interstate on schedule and complete the new lanes by the end of 2020.

The proposed traffic configuration would remain in place until the new Iowa-bound bridge is complete.

The meeting will include details about the new pattern, and will address questions and offer an opportunity for people to provide feedback. A video presentation will be given, and exhibits will provide details about proposed changes. Read more.

I-74 bridge construction

+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-05.jpg
+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-04.jpg
+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-03.jpg
+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-02.jpg
+18 
+18 
112719-qct-qc-dot-01.jpg

Today's top headlines

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle/entertainment headlines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Today's top sports headlines

Storm shake up roster in trade

Storm shake up roster in trade

MOLINE — Mired in a six-game losing streak, Quad City Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny spent the weekend looking to shake up his team.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Scott County Teenage Republicans Immigration Forum

+20 
+20 
The Scott County Teenage Republicans hosting immigration forum.
+20 
+20 
The Scott County Teenage Republicans hosting immigration forum.
+20 
+20 
The Scott County Teenage Republicans hosting immigration forum.
+20 
+20 
The Scott County Teenage Republicans hosting immigration forum.
+20 
+20 
The Scott County Teenage Republicans hosting immigration forum.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet visits the Q-C

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments