Tuesday briefing: Matherville woman missing, former teacher sentenced in sex case, and Mr. Thanksgiving's dinner

Counties north of the Quad-Cities remain under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. while rain is the weather word of the day for the Q-C metro area.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa and Carroll and Whiteside counties in Illinois remain under that winter weather advisory.
Wet snow continues to fall in that region with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches likely which will cause slippery road conditions during the morning commute.
Looking ahead to Wednesday through Monday, a strong storm system will continue to bring rain to the area through Wednesday afternoon. Storm total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
Today rain is likely with a high near 45 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight more rain is likely with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday rain is possible before noon with a high near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees.
Rock Island City Council members advanced a proposed 6.24% increase for the city's portion of property taxes in the 2021 budget by holding a truth in taxation hearing Monday night.
The Davenport Community School District is planning to ask for another waiver from the state to continue fully online learning as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.
WHAT WE KNOW: Colona's senior citizens center has been closed since June of 2018. The property is owned by the city.
Rock Island police continue to investigate two weekend shootings, including one that left a person injured Saturday.
Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman who was last seen Nov. 20.
ALEDO — Mark Artcher, 61, of Aledo pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of attempted criminal sexual abuse of a minor and was handed a fully negotiated sentence of 24 months probation, a $2,500 fine (plus court costs) and 180 days in the Mercer County Jail of which he must serve 90 days minus one day for credit already served. He is to begin serving his sentence at noon on Jan. 3, 2021.
The annual Mr. Thanksgiving Community Dinner returns Thursday, with some changes. Here are four things to know:
The judges weren’t going to take the heat if the right team didn’t win “Dancing with the Stars.”
These meal options will make your Thanksgiving easier
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jared Goff likes how the Los Angeles Rams are shaping up.
CHAMPAIGN — Mike Epstein had seen the work the Illinois running backs continued to put in. He knew that the position group was mostly flying under the radar after the graduation of Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown, but Epstein chose his words intentionally when talking about the potential.
