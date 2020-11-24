 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Matherville woman missing, former teacher sentenced in sex case, and Mr. Thanksgiving's dinner
NWS: Radar

Counties north of the Quad-Cities remain under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. while rain is the weather word of the day for the Q-C metro area.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa and Carroll and Whiteside counties in Illinois remain under that winter weather advisory. 

Wet snow continues to fall in that region with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches likely which will cause slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

Looking ahead to Wednesday through Monday, a strong storm system will continue to bring rain to the area through Wednesday afternoon. Storm total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

NWS: Forecast

Today rain is likely with a high near 45 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight more rain is likely with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday rain is possible before noon with a high near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees.

Former Mercer County High School teacher sentenced in sex case

ALEDO — Mark Artcher, 61, of Aledo pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of attempted criminal sexual abuse of a minor and was handed a fully negotiated sentence of 24 months probation, a $2,500 fine (plus court costs) and 180 days in the Mercer County Jail of which he must serve 90 days minus one day for credit already served. He is to begin serving his sentence at noon on Jan. 3, 2021.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19-related death toll mounts in Q-C, virus claims 13 lives in two days

• Grassley ‘feeling good’ week after virus news

• IDPH preps for expected initial 400,000 doses of vaccine

• Hy-Vee stores reinstates its reserved hours for 'high risk' shoppers

• Christmas goes on at Deere-Wiman House with restrictions

• Positivity rate decreases as hospitalization growth slows

• Illinois officials report another 47 deaths from COVID-19

These meal options will make your Thanksgiving easier

Epstein knew Illini had quality backs

CHAMPAIGN — Mike Epstein had seen the work the Illinois running backs continued to put in. He knew that the position group was mostly flying under the radar after the graduation of Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown, but Epstein chose his words intentionally when talking about the potential.

Top photo gallery: Fun in the park

