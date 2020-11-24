Tuesday briefing: Matherville woman missing, former teacher sentenced in sex case, and Mr. Thanksgiving's dinner

Counties north of the Quad-Cities remain under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. while rain is the weather word of the day for the Q-C metro area.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa and Carroll and Whiteside counties in Illinois remain under that winter weather advisory.

Wet snow continues to fall in that region with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches likely which will cause slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

Looking ahead to Wednesday through Monday, a strong storm system will continue to bring rain to the area through Wednesday afternoon. Storm total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Today rain is likely with a high near 45 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight more rain is likely with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.