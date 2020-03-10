Tuesday briefing: Local health expects prepare for coronavirus, accused Rock Island priest sues Peoria Diocese, and traffic changes coming up on I-74

Sunshine returns to the Quad-Cities at least for today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will become light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
“I categorically deny any abuse of a minor,” Onderko said.
"If someone comes in sniffling and coughing, they need to be sent home."
There will be birds — but no bees — for residents of Rock Island.
Crime, courts and public safety news
You have free articles remaining.
An early-morning crash early Monday morning at 27th Street and Morton Drive in East Moline involving an East Moline school bus left the driver of a sport-utility vehicle injured and his vehicle totaled.
A tree fell in a Davenport Hy-Vee garden center, injuring a woman. She's seeking damages from the grocery store chain.
Hy-Vee named as defendant after falling tree injures woman in garden center
One juvenile was arrested following a disturbance call Sunday night in Davenport.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Looking for something to do this week? Here are 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities.
Illinois has a major supply shortage of legal cannabis. Could a pipeline to buy product from other states help?
“We can literally move millions of people in those states out of illicit markets years sooner, and get the industry actually up and running in a real way within a year if we could move product from state to state."
Today's top sports headlines
It has been a talking point all season and Big Ten Conference men's basketball coaches still were talking about it Monday morning.
Champions in the Three Rivers West Division, the Rockridge boys basketball team and the Riverdale girls made their presence felt with deep pos…
GENESEO — In a way, the seeds of the Geneseo boys basketball team's regional title run were planted last year.
Coming up: I-74 traffic changes