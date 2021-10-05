Tuesday briefing: Illinois eviction moratorium expires, former Eldridge administrator to sue after termination, and Molinie fire displaces people, pets

The countdown to nasty weather continues but today we will get a reprieve of sorts. While skies will be mostly cloudy, temps will reach the mid-70s.
Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday brings a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night will see a 50% chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Trending stories
In wake of charge of unprofessionalism, Eldridge building inspector suspended without pay for five days
Former Eldridge city administrator plans to sue to overturn her termination
Illinois' eviction moratorium expired Sunday, but an eviction diversion program can help tenants stay in their homes
Moline boys end 25-year drought with state boys golf berth
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for October 4
Today's top news headlines
Illinois' eviction moratorium expired Sunday, but an eviction diversion program can help tenants stay in their homes
The Illinois eviction moratorium has ended. Rock Island County officials expect the number of evictions will increase.
In a report from third-party investigator Annette Snyder, she details interviews with anonymous city employees that say Lisa Kotter created a “hostile work environment.” An attorney for Kotter argues the 3-2 decision by the Eldridge City Council to terminate Kotter’s employment didn’t follow Iowa’s conflict of interest law because a council member named in a gender-discrimination complaint didn’t recuse himself.
WHAT WE KNOW: Orion has an ordinance allowing drivers 18 and older to use golf carts and ATVs on village streets.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Several pets were lost in a house fire Monday morning in Moline. The two human occupants of the house were able to escape safely, but the house was deemed a total loss.
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency and the city of Davenport announced updates Monday to their public communication tool.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Seven-day numbers from the CDC show Scott County is fueling the Quad-Cities' new infections while hospitals remained high across the Q-C
Sponsored Content: Carve your best pumpkin ever with these tips and tools.
I view my home as a sanctuary, a place where I can unwind and practice self-care. Over the past year, it has also become a second office and gym.
Today's top sports headlines
KEWANEE — Three years ago, Keely Nguyen capped her first year of high school golf as part of Geneseo's most recent state-qualifying squad.
For the second straight fall, the Sherrard High School boys golf team played its way to a sectional title.
Mother Nature may have tried to put a damper on Monday’s Class 3A boys Lockport Sectional golf gathering, but the Moline High School team finished the day under a shimmering rainbow.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries