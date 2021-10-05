 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Illinois eviction moratorium expires, former Eldridge administrator to sue after termination, and Moline fire displaces people, pets
Tuesday briefing: Illinois eviction moratorium expires, former Eldridge administrator to sue after termination, and Moline fire displaces people, pets

Warm

The countdown to nasty weather continues but today we will get a reprieve of sorts. While skies will be mostly cloudy, temps will reach the mid-70s.

Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday brings a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night will see a 50% chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Former Eldridge city administrator plans to sue to overturn her termination

Former Eldridge city administrator plans to sue to overturn her termination

In a report from third-party investigator Annette Snyder, she details interviews with anonymous city employees that say Lisa Kotter created a “hostile work environment.” An attorney for Kotter argues the 3-2 decision by the Eldridge City Council to terminate Kotter’s employment didn’t follow Iowa’s conflict of interest law because a council member named in a gender-discrimination complaint didn’t recuse himself.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the state's COVID mitigation measures, including its indoor mask mandate. READ MORE HERE.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed an executive order "that ensures individuals with disabilities receive equal pay for their work as employees of state vendors."

Historic photos: When Interstate 74 cut through Moline

Facebook whistleblower increases scrutiny on the social media giant

