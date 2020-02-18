Tuesday briefing: Hope Creek decision delayed, more details in mistaken identity incident, and Voice of the Quad-Cities winners

A good Tuesday to all. Windy conditions will send wind chills to zero-degree values.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 12 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 24 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero..

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 9 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero.