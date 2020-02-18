Tuesday briefing: Hope Creek decision delayed, more details in mistaken identity incident, and Voice of the Quad-Cities winners

A good Tuesday to all. Windy conditions will send wind chills to zero-degree values.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 12 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 24 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero..
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 9 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero.
Today's trending headlines
Traveling teen mistakenly taken down by local police. ACLU has filed a lawsuit
Can you identify this person? Police want to talk to her
Police were searching for 'fugitive' when black teen was taken down at rest stop
Colona man faces charges of arson, insurance fraud in connection with Davenport fire
Simmer steps up to become Rock Island's 'Batman'
Today's top stories
The decision to accept a purchase contract for Hope Creek Care Center has been delayed.
WHAT WE KNOW: Former Orion animal control officer Patricia Hardi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty for her role in harboring some 8…
MILAN, Ill. -- The Milan village board on Monday approved the 2020 motor fuel tax resolution, which will be used, in part, to help fund some r…
Crime, courts and public safety news
You have free articles remaining.
Manhunt for alleged shooter was underway when Butler was detained. But he didn't match the suspect's description, other than being black.
King's Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill shelter staff members and volunteers plan to gather Thursday at Scott County Courthouse, Davenport, to seek justice for a dog that apparently died last year from neglect.
Colona man faces charges of arson, insurance fraud in connection with Davenport fire
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Bouquets and basketballs: After 6 decades as a florist, and 50 years as a basketball ref, Darryl Lamps shows no sign of slowing down
For six decades, Darryl Lamps has been the friendly neighborhood florist; dedicated to his community, firmly planted at Lamps Florist, at the corner of Rock Island's 39th Street and 14th Avenue.
As for being recognized for her singing skills, Ava Rowland has been there, done that.
Having completed 350 miles, Air Force veteran Jerry Meadows looks to keep going and complete his goal of walking from Minnesota to Florida and raise money for Wounded Warriors.
Today's top sports headlines
Hannah Simmer was a role player her first two seasons as a varsity basketball player for Rock Island.
PORT BYRON — Before Jay Hatch took over the direction of the Riverdale girls basketball team, the program had begun climbing its way back to t…
At the end of his postgame news conference Sunday, a reporter asked Iowa coach Fran McCaffery something about how the Hawkeyes’ offensive strategy might change.
Today's photo gallery: Daytona 500 finish
Ryan Newman wrecked and flipped on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17.