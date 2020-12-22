 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Here comes the cold, man wanted in fatal Rock Island shooting, and Prophetstown's Bielema is new Illini coach
Tuesday briefing: Here comes the cold, man wanted in fatal Rock Island shooting, and Prophetstown's Bielema is new Illini coach

NWS: Cold

While we may be humming "Here Comes Santa Claus" in anticipation of Christmas later this week, what also is coming to town is our coldest weather of the season, thus far.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Changes

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West winds will becoming southeast in the afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 42 degrees by 5 a.m. It will be breezy with southeast winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday there's a 40% chance of rain after 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to near 48 degrees by 11 a.m. then falling to around 38 degrees during the remainder of the day. It will be breezy with a south wind around 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night there is a 40% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high only near 17 degrees and a low around 6 degrees.

Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.

Silvis mayor: Some city tax incentives are too 'sweet'

Silvis mayor: Some city tax incentives are too 'sweet'

An amendment to a development agreement, approval of another one and approval of a tax levy all passed unanimously at Tuesday’s Silvis City Council.

The Tax Levy Ordinance for Fiscal Year ending April 30, 2021 calls for the same rate that Silvis has had for the past 25 years, city administrator, Jim Grafton said. “The advantage we have is that the value of our city has increased over 300%, so we are collecting the same percentage but we just have more taxpayers.”

A fourth amendment to the development agreement with the Weber Auto Group was also approved.Weber has built a huge service area that greets motorists as they enter Silvis from the west from East Moline.

• COVID-19 claims 8 more lives in Rock Island County, new-case count low Monday

• Congress seals deal on COVID-19 relief package

• Davenport schools urging families to take advantage of its meal pickup program 

• Second wave of COVID-19 shows signs of abating

• Restaurant asks Illinois Supreme Court to throw out indoor dining ban

• Small group holiday gatherings pushed to avoid virus surge

• Hinson calls congressional COVID-19 relief package a ‘good start’

