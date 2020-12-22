Tuesday briefing: Here comes the cold, man wanted in fatal Rock Island shooting, and Prophetstown's Bielema is new Illini coach

An amendment to a development agreement, approval of another one and approval of a tax levy all passed unanimously at Tuesday’s Silvis City Council.

The Tax Levy Ordinance for Fiscal Year ending April 30, 2021 calls for the same rate that Silvis has had for the past 25 years, city administrator, Jim Grafton said. “The advantage we have is that the value of our city has increased over 300%, so we are collecting the same percentage but we just have more taxpayers.”

A fourth amendment to the development agreement with the Weber Auto Group was also approved.Weber has built a huge service area that greets motorists as they enter Silvis from the west from East Moline.