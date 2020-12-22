Tuesday briefing: Here comes the cold, man wanted in fatal Rock Island shooting, and Prophetstown's Bielema is new Illini coach

While we may be humming "Here Comes Santa Claus" in anticipation of Christmas later this week, what also is coming to town is our coldest weather of the season, thus far.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West winds will becoming southeast in the afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 42 degrees by 5 a.m. It will be breezy with southeast winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday there's a 40% chance of rain after 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to near 48 degrees by 11 a.m. then falling to around 38 degrees during the remainder of the day. It will be breezy with a south wind around 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night there is a 40% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high only near 17 degrees and a low around 6 degrees.
Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
Trending stories
Rock Island Police look for man on murder charge
Pleasant Valley school board member resigning Thursday
New $7.6M school facility moves forward
Moline-Coal Valley schools to resume hybrid model in January
SANTA FUND: Moline family receives 'true blessing' after COVID-19 and illness wrecked their finances
Today's top news stories
Rock Island Police are searching for a 21-year-old Darvion Jawar Lard on a charge of first-degree murder.
An amendment to a development agreement, approval of another one and approval of a tax levy all passed unanimously at Tuesday’s Silvis City Council.
The Tax Levy Ordinance for Fiscal Year ending April 30, 2021 calls for the same rate that Silvis has had for the past 25 years, city administrator, Jim Grafton said. “The advantage we have is that the value of our city has increased over 300%, so we are collecting the same percentage but we just have more taxpayers.”
A fourth amendment to the development agreement with the Weber Auto Group was also approved.Weber has built a huge service area that greets motorists as they enter Silvis from the west from East Moline.
The Moline-Coal Valley School District plans to return to a hybrid learning model on Jan. 19.
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
The Davenport Police Department and 24 other law enforcement agencies from in and around the Quad-Cities launched a new effort Monday to prevent auto theft.
Nearly three decades have passed since a man walking in Moline's old 17th Street Park found a trash bag containing the body of an infant girl floating along the shores of Mississippi River.
Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Bettendorf police have arrested a Bettendorf man who allegedly sold methamphetamine to undercover agents.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
SANTA FUND: Moline family receives 'true blessing' after COVID-19 and illness wrecked their finances
Ginna and Jason Hubbard of Moline have had a rough go in 2020.
It was easy for The Rev. Dennis Hatungimana to nominate the Kasaita Kabunze family for the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country singer K.T. Oslin, who hit it big with the 1987 hit “80′s Ladies” and won three Grammy awards, has died. She was 78.
Today's sports headlines
CHAMPAIGN — Prophetstown is a small place. A couple thousand people make up the town near the Quad Cities. It's the kind of place where people…
Kirk Ferentz isn’t the only person within the Iowa football program who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Today's top video
Top photo galleries