Tuesday briefing: Heat advisory, pitch to buy Rock Island water system draws protests, and county reports surge in COVID cases

It's one of those days when we will hear this popular refrain all too often — "Hot enough for you?"

I'm not sure about you but it's plenty hot enough for me. Apparently the National Weather Service agrees as they have issued a heat advisory for the region.

Here are the details of that advisory

The heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m., Wednesday, as heat-index values of up to 105 degrees are expected.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. We are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the advisory states.

Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.