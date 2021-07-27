Tuesday briefing: Heat advisory, pitch to buy Rock Island water system draws protests, and county reports surge in COVID cases

It's one of those days when we will hear this popular refrain all too often — "Hot enough for you?"
I'm not sure about you but it's plenty hot enough for me. Apparently the National Weather Service agrees as they have issued a heat advisory for the region.
Here are the details of that advisory
The heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m., Wednesday, as heat-index values of up to 105 degrees are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. We are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the advisory states.
Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 105 degrees.
Wednesday night will bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 78 degrees.
Trending stories
Former employee suing Moline school district for failing to accommodate disabilities
Illinois American Water makes pitch to buy city's water system while protesters march outside City Hall
New Moline mayor, new approach to Western Illinois University's riverfront campus
Davenport fire department to burn down building Tuesday for training
Rock Island County reports COVID-19 surge
Today's top news headlines
New city and university leadership are creating a different "tone" and a "reboot" of relations between Moline and Western Illinois University.
Illinois American Water makes pitch to buy city's water system while protesters march outside City Hall
As top executives with Illinois American Water filed into Rock Island City Hall Monday night to make their pitch to buy the city's water service and water treatment facilities, more than 50 of the city's public works employees, AFSCME Local 988 employees and residents marched outside in protest, demanding that the city retain ownership of their public utility.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A woman accused of helping with the theft of $33,000 worth of property from a hotel entered a plea agreement Wednesday.
The Davenport fire department will be torching a building on the corner of Pershing and East 15th Street Tuesday for training.
WHAT WE KNOW: at the July 12 meeting, the council put off a decision on whether to expel a camper from Colona's Scott Family Park.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
TOKYO (AP) — When Olympic diver Tom Daley announced in 2013 that he was dating a man and “couldn't be happier,” his coming out was an act of courage that, with its rarity, also exposed how the top echelons of sport weren't seen as a safe space by the vast majority of LGBTQ athletes.
This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from producer and multi-instrumentalist Jack Antonoff and Billie Eilish.
Today's top sports headlines
Preview the Camanche (23-6) vs. Denver (18-18) state baseball quarterfinal
Alex Clemons has produced at the plate and on the mound for Pleasant Valley High School's baseball team this season.
From Division II Hillsdale to one of the best in the Big Ten, Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg is living in a surreal world.
Today's videos
Today's photo gallery