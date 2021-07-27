 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Heat advisory, pitch to buy Rock Island water system draws protests, and county reports surge in COVID cases
Advisory

It's one of those days when we will hear this popular refrain all too often — "Hot enough for you?"

I'm not sure about you but it's plenty hot enough for me. Apparently the National Weather Service agrees as they have issued a heat advisory for the region.

Here are the details of that advisory

The heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m., Wednesday, as heat-index values of up to 105 degrees are expected.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. We are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the advisory states.

Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Hot

Today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 105 degrees.

Wednesday night will bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 78 degrees.

'About time': Gay athletes unleash rainbow wave on Olympics

'About time': Gay athletes unleash rainbow wave on Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — When Olympic diver Tom Daley announced in 2013 that he was dating a man and “couldn't be happier,” his coming out was an act of courage that, with its rarity, also exposed how the top echelons of sport weren't seen as a safe space by the vast majority of LGBTQ athletes.

Rock Island water plant operator, Russell Thomas, is opposed to the city possibly selling the water and wastewater plants and system. He joined other protesters in front of City Hall on July 26, 2021.

Chicago Bears coaches talked at length about getting more from both Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin than just speed, and perhaps it should have been a tip-off about the coming trade of Anthony Miller.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin spoke on the floor of the Senate on Monday about gun violence in Chicago. "It's mass killing on a regular basis in that great city," he said. "Much of it’s concentrated in sections of the city, but it’s starting to spread, because it is so darn easy for a person to get their hands on a gun in that city."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, called on Americans to get vaccinated during a speech on the Senate floor Monday. "The vaccines that we all have access to right now will stop the Delta variant in its tracks," he said. "It will save your life."

