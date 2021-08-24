 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Heat advisory, jury scam, and deal reached on Rock Island community-police commission
Tuesday briefing: Heat advisory, jury scam, and deal reached on Rock Island community-police commission

Heat

We'll be under a National Weather Service Heat Advisory today from noon until 8 p.m. so prepare accordingly. 

According to the advisory:

•  Heat-index values up to 105 are expected over portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

• These hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity also are possible through much of this week and additional headlines may be needed.

• Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Heatstroke

• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

• To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

• Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Storm

Today will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 102 degrees.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 74 degrees.

Wednesday there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees.

Wednesday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 72 degrees.

School board OKs bargaining agreement

School board OKs bargaining agreement

Moline-Coal Valley Board members on Monday approved a new two-year collective bargaining agreement with Moline Education Association members that calls for salary increases. Agreements were also approved for administrators and non-union education support personnel.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt speaks at the NU athletics press conference on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

“I think so many people who may have been hesitant, wondering whether it was approved too quickly, now, literally almost a year later, we now have so much research to show these work,” he said. “I think that that means many more people will choose to get vaccinated," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

Photos: Central DeWitt High School football team practice

Photos: First day of school at Forest Grove Elementary

Watch now: Pritzker reacts to FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

