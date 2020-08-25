Tuesday briefing: Heat advisory, I-74 bridge span on target for 2020 opening, and first day smooth for Moline-Coal Valley students

• Drink plenty of water, particularly when exercising or working outdoors. One guideline is 8 ounces of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor activity.

• When possible, complete outdoor work either early in the day or late in the day.

• If you go out to walk, jog or bike, take a phone. If get into trouble, call someone for help.

• Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks. Both act as diuretics and speed up the loss of fluid.

• Make sure children take breaks from outdoor activity. Take a break from outside activity during the hottest part of the day to play games, or watch a movie together inside.

• Take care of your skin if you are outdoors. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Reapply sunscreen frequently, especially if you are swimming.

• Seek shade or air conditioning if you begin to feel dizzy or nauseous.

• Seek medical treatment immediately if you are disoriented, have a high body temperature, are vomiting, or have stopped perspiring.

What to watch for