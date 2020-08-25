Tuesday briefing: Heat advisory, I-74 bridge span on target for 2020 opening, and first day smooth for Moline-Coal Valley students

Many schools are returning to the classroom this week bringing with it some of the hottest weather of the season, or so it seems. We'll be under a National Weather Service heat advisory this afternoon so be safe out there today.
The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Heat-index values of 100 to near 103 are expected for several hours for portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest, west central Illinois and includes the Quad-Cities.
The hot temperatures combined with high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The weather service suggests drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Today will be sunny, hot and dry with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees with heat-index values as high as 101. The overnight low will be around 72 degrees.
Beating The Heat: Tips From Genesis
Each year in the United States, more than 600 deaths are attributed to excessive natural heat. Many of the deaths are preventable.
Genesis Medical Center emergency physician David Dierks, D.O., offers these tips to avoid being a victim of the heat:
• Stay out of the heat when possible. The young and old are particularly vulnerable. People with other chronic conditions, for example, heart disease, mental health conditions, asthma and high blood pressure are at higher risk for heat illnesses.
• Make certain you don’t leave small children or pets in a vehicle. Temperatures can rise quickly to fatal ranges. One tip is to put something vital to your day in the back seat with a child, including a phone, a shoe or work materials.
• Eat smaller meals, but eat more frequently.
• Check on elderly and sick friends, neighbors and relatives several times a day during a hot spell.
• Drink plenty of water, particularly when exercising or working outdoors. One guideline is 8 ounces of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor activity.
• When possible, complete outdoor work either early in the day or late in the day.
• If you go out to walk, jog or bike, take a phone. If get into trouble, call someone for help.
• Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks. Both act as diuretics and speed up the loss of fluid.
• Make sure children take breaks from outdoor activity. Take a break from outside activity during the hottest part of the day to play games, or watch a movie together inside.
• Take care of your skin if you are outdoors. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Reapply sunscreen frequently, especially if you are swimming.
• Seek shade or air conditioning if you begin to feel dizzy or nauseous.
• Seek medical treatment immediately if you are disoriented, have a high body temperature, are vomiting, or have stopped perspiring.
What to watch for
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale, or flushed skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness; and exhaustion. Body temperature may be normal, or is likely to be rising.
Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, red skin; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; and rapid, shallow breathing. Body temperature can be 105 degrees F or higher. If the ill person was sweating from heavy work or exercise, skin may be wet; otherwise, it will feel dry.
