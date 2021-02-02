Tuesday briefing: Groundhog Day, ramp closures on I-74 bridge, and LeClaire man faces child porn charges

LATEST: There will be six more weeks of winter Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow to see his shadow on a snowy this morning.
The lore goes that if he sees his shadow as he did this year, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, spring comes early.
EARLIER REPORT: We're looking at patchy dense fog across the region this morning. Visibilties could be reduced to a quarter mile or less. With cold temperatures at the surface, some freezing fog may lead to some slick conditions, especially on roads and bridges. Drive with caution when traveling this morning, especially for the morning commute.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 14 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees.
Wednesday night will bring a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m., mixing with rain after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Related reading
Will Phil see his shadow?
From the National Weather Service: Groundhog Day has its origins in an ancient celebration of a point mid-way between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. Superstition has it that fair weather was seen as forbearance of a stormy and cold second half to winter. The early Christians in Europe established the custom of Candlemas Day, when the clergy would bless candles and people would light them in each window of their homes to ward off the darkness of mid-winter.
Here's something to ponder while the world waits for Punxsutawney Phil.
At the National Weather Service offices in Moline, the normal high on Groundhog Day is 32 degrees with a low of 15 degrees. The record high temp for the day is 58 degrees set in 1987 with the coldest Groundhog Day of -22 degrees recorded in 1995.
Ramp closures later this week on old I-74 bridge
Drivers using the old I-74 bridge to River Drive in Moline should expect potential closured Wednesday through Friday. The closures of the off-ramp to River Drive will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is weather dependent. Drivers should exit at 7th Avenue and take either 19th Street or 23rd Street to River Drive.
Trending stories
'Nobody seems to give a good damn about older folks': The struggle to get access to COVID-19 vaccine
LeClaire man arrested on child pornography charges
Bettendorf holds line on property tax
Man shot during Davenport domestic disturbance has died of injuries
Bettendorf schools preparing for fully in-person classes later this month
Today's top news stories
Support Local Journalism
WHAT WE KNOW: Mayor Jim Cooper has advocated the inception of a telecommunications tax on cell phones and land lines in Orion since December.
The next time it snows, residents of Moline can see where city snowplows have been now that a GPS system purchased by the city more than a year ago is finally up and running.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds previously signed into law a bill requiring school districts to provide full-time in-class learning to parents who request it. The mandate goes into effect on Feb. 15.
Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories
Acting on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a LeClaire man Monday on child pornography charges.
A man shot Saturday in Davenport during an apparent domestic disturbance has died as a result of his injuries.
A police pursuit Monday morning ended in a crash into a power line pole at the corner of West Second and North Howell streets.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• 'Nobody seems to give a good damn about older folks': The struggle to get access to COVID-19 vaccine
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
From greeting cards to boxes of chocolate, test you knowledge about this special day.
Sure, seven layer dips and nachos are all fine and good, but nothing says football quite like a crispy chicken wing.
Latifah didn’t just want her new series, “The Equalizer,” to be about a woman righting others’ wrongs. She saw it as a way to stand up for people “who don’t have access to people like her.”
Today's sports headlines
It’s no secret that the number of referees at the high school level is diminishing.
For the first time in 15 years, the Michigan State basketball team will not be ranked when it plays Iowa on Tuesday night.
CHAMPAIGN — It's a dirty job but somebody has to do it.
Today's top videos
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.