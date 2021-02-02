Tuesday briefing: Groundhog Day, ramp closures on I-74 bridge, and LeClaire man faces child porn charges

LATEST: There will be six more weeks of winter Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow to see his shadow on a snowy this morning.

The lore goes that if he sees his shadow as he did this year, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, spring comes early.

EARLIER REPORT: We're looking at patchy dense fog across the region this morning. Visibilties could be reduced to a quarter mile or less. With cold temperatures at the surface, some freezing fog may lead to some slick conditions, especially on roads and bridges. Drive with caution when traveling this morning, especially for the morning commute.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 14 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees.

Wednesday night will bring a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m., mixing with rain after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.