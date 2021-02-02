 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Groundhog Day, ramp closures on I-74 bridge, and LeClaire man faces child porn charges
Tuesday briefing: Groundhog Day, ramp closures on I-74 bridge, and LeClaire man faces child porn charges

LATEST: There will be six more weeks of winter Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow to see his shadow on a snowy this morning.

The lore goes that if he sees his shadow as he did this year, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, spring comes early.

EARLIER REPORT: We're looking at patchy dense fog across the region this morning. Visibilties could be reduced to a quarter mile or less. With cold temperatures at the surface, some freezing fog may lead to some slick conditions, especially on roads and bridges. Drive with caution when traveling this morning, especially for the morning commute.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Cold

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 14 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees.

Wednesday night will bring a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m., mixing with rain after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Weekend

Will Phil see his shadow? 

Punxsutawney Phil

FILE  Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, is seen on his stump during the annual Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pa. 

From the National Weather Service: Groundhog Day has its origins in an ancient celebration of a point mid-way between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. Superstition has it that fair weather was seen as forbearance of a stormy and cold second half to winter. The early Christians in Europe established the custom of Candlemas Day, when the clergy would bless candles and people would light them in each window of their homes to ward off the darkness of mid-winter.

Here's something to ponder while the world waits for Punxsutawney Phil.

At the National Weather Service offices in Moline, the normal high on Groundhog Day is 32 degrees with a low of 15 degrees. The record high temp for the day is 58 degrees set in 1987 with the coldest Groundhog Day of  -22 degrees recorded in 1995.

Ramp closures later this week on old I-74 bridge

Detour

Drivers using the old I-74 bridge to River Drive in Moline should expect potential closured Wednesday through Friday. The closures of the off-ramp to River Drive will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is weather dependent. Drivers should exit at 7th Avenue and take either 19th Street or 23rd Street to River Drive.

Today's top news stories

Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

020121COVID-19 Vaccination

• 'Nobody seems to give a good damn about older folks': The struggle to get access to COVID-19 vaccine

• Bettendorf schools preparing for fully in-person classes later this month

• COVID-19 linked to 4 Scott County deaths, U.K. variant comes to Iowa

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• COVID-19 picture continues to improve amid widespread reopening

• Illinois expected to top 1M COVID-19 vaccinations

Sure, seven layer dips and nachos are all fine and good, but nothing says football quite like a crispy chicken wing.

