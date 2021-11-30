Tuesday briefing: Government bridge closures, COVID hospitalizations soar, and Eldridge man faces murder charge

Sunny and mild temps will cover the Quad-City region today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 51 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of rain after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 34 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Wednesday there's a 20% chance of rain before noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 45 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Closure on River Drive in Moline and Government Bridge
• River Drive in Moline is closed between 34th and 55th streets to through traffic.
The contractor working on site, Centennial Contractors, expects completing this patching project by Friday, weather permitting.
• The Government Bridge connecting Davenport to Arsenal Island will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., today and Wednesday. The closure is necessary to make repairs to a damaged traffic gate.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
There are now 100 people across the Quad-Cities hospitalized with COVID-19 according to Monday's updates from Genesis Health System and UnityPoint-Trinity.
Wednesday’s Davenport City Council agenda includes a resolution opposing any plans to redevelop the site at West Fourth and Warren streets for a new, larger Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and city council members want to hear from residents on whether changes should be made to the city's gaming regulations.
Crime, courts and public safety news
An Eldridge man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of his wife on June 10, according to a Monday news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
TIPTON – Just a few days after being sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, formerly of Muscatine, filed for appeal of the verdict to the Iowa Supreme Court.
No one was injured in a building fire Sunday night in Davenport.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Quad-Cities theaters will perform holiday shows throughout December.
Though the forecast looks good, especially for December, the wind is likely to whip atop the new Interstate-74 bridge for Wednesday's public celebration.
Today's top sports headlines
Kofi Cockburn scored 28 points, Alfonso Plummer added 21 and Illinois defeated Notre Dame 82-72 on Monday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Iowa basketball team finally got the test it needed and wanted Monday night.
Mike Magistrelli spent 15 years directing St. Ambrose University's football program. For Magistrelli, it was about grooming young men for future success as much as it was the wins on the field.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries