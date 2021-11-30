 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Government bridge closures, COVID hospitalizations soar, and Eldridge man faces murder charge
Tuesday briefing: Government bridge closures, COVID hospitalizations soar, and Eldridge man faces murder charge

NWS

Sunny and mild temps will cover the Quad-City region today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 51 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of rain after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 34 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Wednesday there's a 20% chance of rain before noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 45 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Closure on River Drive in Moline and Government Bridge

• River Drive in Moline is closed between 34th and 55th streets to through traffic.

The contractor working on site, Centennial Contractors, expects completing this patching project by Friday, weather permitting.

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

• The Government Bridge connecting Davenport to Arsenal Island will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., today and Wednesday. The closure is necessary to make repairs to a damaged traffic gate.

