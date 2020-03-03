You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tuesday briefing: Fundraiser helps injured Cambridge man, tough questions at RI County Board forum, and photo update of Captain's Table
View Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Fundraiser helps injured Cambridge man, tough questions at RI County Board forum, and photo update of Captain's Table

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Clouds will give way to sun with temperatures flirting with 50 degrees.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather  Service.

We start off with a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 49 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

There's a slight chance of overnight rain and snow with a low around 34 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Construction update on the Captain's Table

+11 
+11 
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-001
+11 
+11 
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-002
+11 
+11 
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-003
+11 
+11 
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-004
+11 
+11 
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-005

Photos: Show Choir Show Off prep choirs

+60 
+60 
030220 davenport ps show choirs 006.JPG
+60 
+60 
030220 davenport ps show choirs 020.jpg
+60 
+60 
030220 davenport ps show choirs 028.jpg
+60 
+60 
030220 davenport ps show choirs 030.JPG
+60 
+60 
030220 davenport ps show choirs 038.JPG
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News