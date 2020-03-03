Tuesday briefing: Fundraiser helps injured Cambridge man, tough questions at RI County Board forum, and photo update of Captain's Table

Clouds will give way to sun with temperatures flirting with 50 degrees.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

We start off with a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 49 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

There's a slight chance of overnight rain and snow with a low around 34 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.