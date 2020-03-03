Tuesday briefing: Fundraiser helps injured Cambridge man, tough questions at RI County Board forum, and photo update of Captain's Table

Clouds will give way to sun with temperatures flirting with 50 degrees.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
We start off with a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 49 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
There's a slight chance of overnight rain and snow with a low around 34 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Nine Democratic candidates running for four contested seats on the Rock Island County board participated in a forum Monday night hosted by the NAACP.
CAMBRIDGE — A benefit for Josh Dobbels will be held Saturday, April 25, at the Merchants Building at the Henry County Fairgrounds.
Monday night marked the latest instance of Bettendorf School District parents claiming administrators have mishandled disciplinary issues.
A fourth charge against Robert Long's accused killer alleges abuse of a corpse.
Federal authorities take over Rock Island County drug case. Man accused of having 11 pounds of cocaine
A man accused of having at least 11 pounds of cocaine in Rock Island County is now facing a federal rather than a local charge.
A Rock Island man who sped away from police with a woman and children in the car now faces a federal gun charge.
In a new spring tour, The Smashing Pumpkins will play the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, on Wednesday, April 29, between dates at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.
As part of a "swing state" tour to help drive Donald Trump from the White House, Tenacious D will play its first Quad-Cities appearance in 18 years at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
PORT BYRON — Monday was a day for those at Riverdale High School to celebrate a very successful winter sports season.
FULTON — Nearly two decades had passed since the Fulton boys' basketball program had enjoyed postseason success.
EDGINGTON — Last year's postseason stay was much briefer than the Rockridge boys' basketball team wanted.
