NWS: Summary

Enjoy today as temperatures will take a slide later in the week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.  

Today will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.

Wednesday will see increasing clouds with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 54 degrees.

A cold front is expected to move through the region later in the week with an overnight low Friday in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Flood warnings remain in effect for area rivers. Here's the latest river conditions.

• Mississippi River at Rock Island. Flood stage: 15 feet. Currently: 16.7 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 16.8 feet this morning, then begin falling.

• Rock River in Moline. Flood stage. 12 feet. Currently: 14.01 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 14 feet this morning, then begin falling. Additional rises are possible after Sunday.

• Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt. Flood stage 11 feet. Currently: 11.8 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 12.2 feet Friday morning then fall below flood stage Monday morning. Additional rises are possible after Sunday.

• Cedar River in Conesville.  Flood stage 11 feet. Currently: 13.34 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 13.7 feet tonight, then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

