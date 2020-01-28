Tuesday briefing: Freezing drizzle, hydro plant remains idle, and Biden in the Q-C

Allow a little extra time for the morning commute as we are experiencing light freezing drizzle and fog throughout the Quad-City region.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS Special Weather Statement: "Light freezing drizzle will continue to move across the area through mid morning. The freezing drizzle could result in untreated roads and walkways becoming icy. Persons planning travel this morning should prepare to possibly encounter patches of ice on untreated roadways and walkways. Drive with extra caution this morning and allow additional travel time. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses."

Look for patchy flurries and freezing drizzle before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries between 9 a.m. and noon. Today will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

Wednesday there is a slight chance of snow before noon then a chance of flurries after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today's top headlines

Silvis approves 3% retail cannabis tax SILVIS — Silvis aldermen have approved an ordinance establishing a 3% sales tax on the retail sale of cannabis within the city limits.

Joe Biden to visit Muscatine, Davenport Tuesday MUSCATINE — Former Vice President and presidential hopeful Joe Biden will hold several local events Tuesday.

Rock Island's hydro plant remains idle, costing city money The city of Rock Island is debating whether to terminate its lease of the 108-year-old hydro plant as it continues to cost more money to run a…

Today's business headlines

Crime, courts and public safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Woman makes plea deal in beating death of 5-year-old son A Chicago woman residing in Davenport at the time of her 5-year-old son’s beating death took a plea deal in Iowa District Court in Scott Count…

Bettendorf couple face animal neglect charges A Bettendorf couple is facing animal neglect charges for allegedly failing to care for their sick pit bull, police said.

Ex-Illinois lawmaker charged with red-light camera bribery CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors filed bribery and tax charges on Monday against a former Illinois state senator who led the powerful transp…