Tuesday briefing: Freezing drizzle, hydro plant remains idle, and Biden in the Q-C

Allow a little extra time for the morning commute as we are experiencing light freezing drizzle and fog throughout the Quad-City region.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
NWS Special Weather Statement: "Light freezing drizzle will continue to move across the area through mid morning. The freezing drizzle could result in untreated roads and walkways becoming icy. Persons planning travel this morning should prepare to possibly encounter patches of ice on untreated roadways and walkways. Drive with extra caution this morning and allow additional travel time. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses."
Look for patchy flurries and freezing drizzle before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries between 9 a.m. and noon. Today will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday there is a slight chance of snow before noon then a chance of flurries after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
SILVIS — Silvis aldermen have approved an ordinance establishing a 3% sales tax on the retail sale of cannabis within the city limits.
MUSCATINE — Former Vice President and presidential hopeful Joe Biden will hold several local events Tuesday.
The city of Rock Island is debating whether to terminate its lease of the 108-year-old hydro plant as it continues to cost more money to run a…
Arconic is headed toward officially splitting into two separate companies on April 1 — no fooling.
A Chicago woman residing in Davenport at the time of her 5-year-old son’s beating death took a plea deal in Iowa District Court in Scott Count…
A Bettendorf couple is facing animal neglect charges for allegedly failing to care for their sick pit bull, police said.
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors filed bribery and tax charges on Monday against a former Illinois state senator who led the powerful transp…
The Beach Boys will return to the Quad-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
Retired chiropractor, Dr. Tom Ebalo, an avid chess player, often finds himself down at Western Illinois-Quad Cities Building C on Tuesdays wit…
Looking for something to do this week? Here are 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities.
SHERRARD — Down by eight midway through the fourth quarter, it was definitely gut-check time for the Sherrard girls basketball team.
Brennan Bladel’s name can be found all over the Western Illinois men’s swimming record book.
