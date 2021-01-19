Tuesday briefing: Freezing drizzle, driver flees after vehicle strikes, kills man in Davenport, and Rock Island fire injures 3

We're looking at the possibility of snow today, but not much in accumulation. And here's some positive news for a change, according to the National Weather Service, we have passed the week where we normally see the coldest temps of the year. Normal temps only go up from here.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

The Quad-City region is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.

According to the advisory: "Freezing drizzle and light snow is moving across Iowa this morning leading to slick roads. This is expected to move east to the river during the morning commute. Be alert for very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages."

There's a chance of snow and freezing rain before noon then a chance of snow after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.