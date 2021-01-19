 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: Freezing drizzle, driver flees after vehicle strikes, kills man in Davenport, and Rock Island fire injures 3
View Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Freezing drizzle, driver flees after vehicle strikes, kills man in Davenport, and Rock Island fire injures 3

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Snow

We're looking at the possibility of snow today, but not much in accumulation. And here's some positive news for a change, according to the National Weather Service, we have passed the week where we normally see the coldest temps of the year. Normal temps only go up from here.

Temps

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

The Quad-City region is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.

According to the advisory: "Freezing drizzle and light snow is moving across Iowa this morning leading to slick roads. This is expected to move east to the river during the morning commute. Be alert  for very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages."

There's a chance of snow and freezing rain before noon then a chance of snow after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow before 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 11 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

Snow

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

+2
Palmer College proposes moving planned student housing

Palmer College proposes moving planned student housing

Davenport's Plan & Zoning Commission meets Tuesday to consider a request by Palmer College to amend its campus plan to build student housing on vacant land once eyed for a sports field between East 11th and East 10th Street and Perry Street and Pershing Avenue. 

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 mitigations rolled back in 9 regions

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Scott County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1B vaccinations in Iowa still weeks away

• Despite the pandemic, Quad-City Symphony concerts play on

• During closure, Q-C Botanical Center expanded Children's Garden with Lake Itasca

• COVID-19 rules eased, state hiring more health care help

• Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to virus

• Iowa virus hospitalizations rise Sunday, but still under 500

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Today's top videos

Top photo galleries

Photos from Jan. 18, 2021, fire at Spencer Towers

+14 
+14 
011821-qc-nws-rifire-005
+14 
+14 
011821-qc-nws-rifire-007
+14 
+14 
011821-qc-nws-rifire-014
+14 
+14 
011821-qc-nws-rifire-009
+14 
+14 
011821-qc-nws-rifire-003

Historic photos: Cary Grant dies in Davenport

+7 
+7 
Cary Grant
+7 
+7 
112986-Cary-Grant-Death-004
+7 
+7 
Quad-City Times cover on Dec. 1, 1986
+7 
+7 
Cary Grant dies
+7 
+7 
082514-qca50-Hotel Blackhawk-03
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News