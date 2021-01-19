Tuesday briefing: Freezing drizzle, driver flees after vehicle strikes, kills man in Davenport, and Rock Island fire injures 3

We're looking at the possibility of snow today, but not much in accumulation. And here's some positive news for a change, according to the National Weather Service, we have passed the week where we normally see the coldest temps of the year. Normal temps only go up from here.
Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.
According to the advisory: "Freezing drizzle and light snow is moving across Iowa this morning leading to slick roads. This is expected to move east to the river during the morning commute. Be alert for very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages."
There's a chance of snow and freezing rain before noon then a chance of snow after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow before 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 11 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
At least 20 tenants have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Latest: Davenport police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle Monday night.
Davenport's Plan & Zoning Commission meets Tuesday to consider a request by Palmer College to amend its campus plan to build student housing on vacant land once eyed for a sports field between East 11th and East 10th Street and Perry Street and Pershing Avenue.
When the Children's Garden at the Quad-City Botanical Center reopens — hopefully May 8 — visitors to the Rock Island center will be able to explore a brand-new headwaters of the Mississippi River exhibit.
Of all the shuffling, rescheduling and reimagining the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra has had to do since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, no task was more challenging than staging the Quad-City Bank & Trust Co. Riverfront Pops concert in September.
Test your knowledge of Elton John, Queen and The Eagles, among other musicians from that decade.
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team gets its first repeat opponent on Tuesday when Penn State arrives at the State Farm Center for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
It’s almost not possible for a seasoned basketball observer to watch Connor McCaffery play and not think this guy is going to be a great coach someday.
Shortly after Rick Pitino was named as the basketball coach at Iona last March, Isaiah Ross greeted his new coach with an apology.
