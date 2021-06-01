 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Fog early, a Hero Street service, and arrests made in 2 Illinois Q-C weekend slayings
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Fog early, a Hero Street service, and arrests made in 2 Illinois Q-C weekend slayings

053121-qc-nws-memorialday-011.JPG

Rebecca Terronez and Larry York, First Ward Alderman of Silvis, remove a cover for the bench dedication ceremony for former Mayor Joe Terronez before the Memorial Day Service at Hero Street Park in Silvis, Monday.

 Jessica Gallagher

We're starting the Memorial Day-shortened work week off with some dense fog.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

fog

We're have widespread dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny with a high near 75 degrees. 

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.

Wednesday brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

• Government Bridge to close temporarily on Saturday

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday  for bridge washing.  Signage will warn and direct traffic during all activities.

Second-game explosion helps Alleman get split

The Alleman Pioneers put 11 runs on the board, including seven in the fourth inning, in the second game of a Monday afternoon holiday doubleheader to gain a split decision on the day with the Sterling Golden Eagles.

Moline pulls out sweep of rival Rocks

Even without a conference championship at stake, Monday's Memorial Day doubleheader at Holmgren Field between longtime rivals Moline and Rock Island saw both teams highly motivated to play their best baseball.

Photos: Memorial Day Service at Hero Street

Photos: Moline High School's graduation ceremony

Watch now: Macon County Honor Guard salutes Memorial Day

Breaking News