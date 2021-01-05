 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Fog early, 9 Q-C COVID-19 deaths, and Orion phone tax
Tuesday briefing: Fog early, 9 Q-C COVID-19 deaths, and Orion phone tax

NWS: Summary

More patchy dense fog is on tap for the Quad-Cities this morning.

According to a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service, "Patchy dense fog will remain possible through the early morning hours as skies continue to clear from west to east. Visibility may be reduced down to a quarter mile in some locations. In addition some icy spots are possible on untreated roadways and bridges due to the fog and below freezing temperatures. Motorists should also be on the lookout for areas of suddenly reduced visibility that may change quickly over very short distances. When driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If the dense fog expands in coverage, a dense fog advisory may eventually be needed for portions of the area this morning."

Look for patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise the day will be mostly sunny  with a high near 30 degrees. 

Tonight there's a chance of patchy fog after 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 18 degrees.

Wednesday look for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

Orion puts phone tax in motion; sets percentage

WHAT WE KNOW: In early December, village board president Jim Cooper suggested the board consider setting a telecommunications tax on cell phones and land lines. Surrounding communities have had the tax for years.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Illinois

• COVID-19 claims nine more lives in the Quad-Cities

• Concerns linger after Iowa spends $230K on contact tracing software; Some local public health officials say delays continue

• Iowa Gov. Reynolds pushing for in-person learning

• Iowa tax cuts remain a GOP priority for post-pandemic era

