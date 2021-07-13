 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Fog early, 6th Avenue exit to open on I-74, and urban park planned in downtown Bettendorf
Tuesday briefing: Fog early, 6th Avenue exit to open on I-74, and urban park planned in downtown Bettendorf

MOLINE Screenshot 2021-07-12 170144.png

A new exit is set to open Wednesday on the Moline side of the I-74 bridge

The National Weather is warning of patchy, dense fog this morning until about 8 a.m. The area of concern is eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and northeast Missouri. Visibilities may drop to a quarter mile at times. So be alert to quickly changing visibilities.

Here's the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Quiet

Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. then partly sunny skies with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Severe

Wednesday will bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible Wednesday night after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

I-74 exit to 6th Avenue in Moline to open Wednesday

Drivers will be able to take a new exit on the Illinois side of the I-74 bridge to 6th Avenue in Moline beginning Wednesday.

According to an emailed construction update from the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project leaders, drivers should watch for traffic signs and orange barrels guiding to the newly completed section of I-74. The exit ramp will be off of the right lane.

The $1 billion bridge project, which began construction in 2017, is expected to open fully to traffic by the end of 2021. Currently the Iowa-bound lanes are open to both directions of traffic, with construction expected to be completed on the Illinois-bound bridge by the end of the year.

Rock Island road closure; Middle Road resurfacing

The city of Rock Island reports that 25th Street between 9th to 14th avenues will be closed beginning today for right-of-way maintenance.

The road closure is necessary for the safety of crews performing the work as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather this closure is expected to last about two days and should be reopened on Thursday.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Please follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.

Download PDF Bettendorf detour

• Bettendorf reports that beginning July 19 and continuing through mid-August, Middle Road will be under construction between Crow Creek Road and 53rd Avenue. The work will consist of removing the existing asphalt overlay, cracking and seating of the underlying concrete pavement and constructing a new asphalt overlay.

During this time, northbound traffic will be maintained with reduced speed. Southbound traffic will be detoured for the duration of the project. The detour route (see map) will be west along 53rd Avenue to Devils Glen Road, south along Devils Glen Road to Tanglefoot Lane and east along Tanglefoot Lane to Middle Road.

The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.

One dead in head-on crash on U.S. 30 bridge

One dead in head-on crash on U.S. 30 bridge

One person is dead after a head-on collision Sunday with a semi-tractor trailer on the U.S. 30 bridge across the Mississippi River between Clinton, Iowa and Whiteside County, Ill.

+3
Assumption girls romp into state tournament

Assumption girls romp into state tournament

With a hard-hitting, 26-win team in Solon coming to town for a Class 3A regional final, there was a sense perhaps this was the first real challenge for the Davenport Assumption softball team on Monday night.

Photos: Rock Island police department has a new K9 officer

Collection: Gran Sport Cycles

Photos: Wilton clinches state tournament bid with win over Northeast

Tense scenes in ransacked South Africa supermarket

