Tuesday briefing: Flash flood watch, vigil for Rock Island shooting victim, and Rust Belt project on hold

Very heavy rains are expected today as remnants of tropical storm Cristobal pushes north into the Quad-City region prompting a flash flood watch from the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details.
Flash Flood Watch in effect beginning at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall expected locally with higher amounts of 4 inches possible. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour may cause flash flooding. The heaviest rain should occur west of the Mississippi River.
Heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas and potential flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops.
Today there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The high for the day will be near 80 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 10 to 20 mph gusting as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely after 8 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night showers are likely before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
