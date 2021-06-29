 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Flash flood watch, Moline reduces graduation requirement for COVID, Five Guys packed on opening day, and 3 wounded in Rock Island shootings
Tuesday briefing: Flash flood watch, Moline reduces graduation requirement for COVID, Five Guys packed on opening day, and 3 wounded in Rock Island shootings

Break out the umbrellas, rain is on the way. Some of the thunderstorms could bring large amounts of rainfall.

A National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight for Carroll, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois and Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the watch area with rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. If storms repeat over the same areas then flash flooding is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Radar

Showers are likely today with thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. It will be cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: There's a  40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

"Around the world and here in Illinois, this virus is very much present," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, continuing to stress the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Photos: Sinkhole on East Locust Street

062921-qc-nws-sinkhole-004
062921-qc-nws-sinkhole-001
062921-qc-nws-sinkhole-002
062921-qc-nws-sinkhole-003
062921-qc-nws-sinkhole-005
Watch now: Pritzker on spread of COVID-19 Delta variant

An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.
An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.

A former City of Moline employee is suing the City of East Moline for allegedly not hiring her because she filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights against the City of Moline. Awbrey is also suing the City of Moline for allegedly violating a "non-disparagement clause" that prevented either party from making disparaging comments about the other.

