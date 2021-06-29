Tuesday briefing: Flash flood watch, Moline reduces graduation requirement for COVID, Five Guys packed on opening day, and 3 wounded in Rock Island shootings

Break out the umbrellas, rain is on the way. Some of the thunderstorms could bring large amounts of rainfall.
A National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight for Carroll, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois and Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the watch area with rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. If storms repeat over the same areas then flash flooding is possible.
Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Showers are likely today with thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. It will be cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Moline-Coal Valley schools will take a multi-prong approach to ensuring students impacted by COVID-19 make it to graduation day. This includes reducing graduation requirements, doubling summer school offerings, and focusing closely on credit recovery.
WHAT WE KNOW: Colona has a $6 per month charge on its water and sewer bills to pay for improvements to its sewer system.
City of Davenport public works officials were busy Monday morning investigating what caused a sinkhole to swallow a portion of East Locust Street.
Rock Island police are investigating two separate shooting incidents over the weekend in which three people were wounded.
MUSCATINE — There has been no word on a motion by Muscatine County for summary judgement in a lawsuit against four Muscatine County jail guards accused of using excessive force against an inmate.
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. -- A third Kewanee resident has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with endangering the life or health of a child.
It’s that ‘oh no’ moment when the biggest road race of the Quad-Cities is just a month away and running hasn’t made it into your routine. If you have been procrastinating training for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, never fear, you can still start, experts say. It’s all about managing expectations.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries has opened in Davenport.
This week’s new releases include documentaries about celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and a landmark 1969 Harlem concert series known as “Black Woodstock.”
Cade Amato picked the perfect time to hit the first home run of his high school baseball career.
Ryan Webber remembers getting plenty of text messages around this time last year from several of his players and other basketball coaches in the area.
Drew Stevens, top-level kicking prospect who has been coached as a prep by Keith Duncan's kicking coach, announces he will compete for Iowa.
