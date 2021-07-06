Tuesday briefing: Firecracker Run returns to East Moline, Davenport woman tells of death threat, recovery, and it's JDC time

Did you have a bang up Fourth of July weekend? Those warm and humid conditions that hung over the Quad-City region Monday will continue to hang around today.

Afternoon heat-index readings will reach the low to mid 90s.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and humid with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

• Davenport road work update

From the city of Davenport:

• Detours remain in place for the sinkholes on East Locust Street. Don't expect them to be fixed until mid-July.