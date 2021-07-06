Tuesday briefing: Firecracker Run returns to East Moline, Davenport woman tells of death threat, recovery, and it's JDC time

Did you have a bang up Fourth of July weekend? Those warm and humid conditions that hung over the Quad-City region Monday will continue to hang around today.
Afternoon heat-index readings will reach the low to mid 90s.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and humid with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
• Davenport road work update
From the city of Davenport:
• Detours remain in place for the sinkholes on East Locust Street. Don't expect them to be fixed until mid-July.
• Also, reconstruction of Marquette Street between 5th and 12th streets begins today. Work includes concrete removal and replacement, storm water and intersection sidewalk updates, and signal improvements. Initially, construction activities will provide room for two-way travel. Later phases will require changing traffic control. The project is expected to be completed by late November.
• Reconstruction at W. 43rd Street and Elsie Avenue begins today. Work will be performed in phases and with a full closure of 43rd Street between Michigan and Elsie avenues for the project's duration. Initially, Elsie will be closed at 43rd Street and just south of Elsie Avenue for about three weeks for adjacent reconstruction.
Once completed, Elsie will reopen and then close Michigan Avenue at W. 43rd Street for about three weeks for adjacent reconstruction. Work is estimated to be completed by mid-to-late August.
• Division Street will be closed between 13th and 15th streets beginning Thursday through July 16 for sewer repairs.
• Northbound Marquette will be closed between 2nd and 3rd streets beginning Wednesday through July 21 for core boring.
• Harrison Street will be down to two lanes between Rusholme and Lombard streets beginning Wednesday through July 21 for gas service repairs.
• Bridge Avenue will be closed today between E. Locust and E. Pleasant streets through Friday for utility abandonment.
• Here's what you need to know heading to the JDC
The excitement is building for the milestone John Deere Classic PGA Tour event. But before you head out to the TPC Deere Run facility in Silvis for the action at the 50th anniversary event of pro golf in the Quad-Cities, there are some things you need to know.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the PGA Tour's response, a number of things will be different for the $6.2 million event. The golf, with Dylan Frittelli defending his 2019 title against 155 other golfers beginning on Thursday, will still be fantastic. However, there have been a number of changes in how the tournament will be staged.
Read about nine of those key changes.
Shannon Songer's boyfriend attacked her with a knife In August of 2020. Now she is sharing her scars in hopes of helping other victims of domestic abuse.
After a year of silence, runners flocked to the streets of East Moline Sunday, celebrating the return of the 39th annual Genesis Firecracker Run.
A Galesburg, Illinois, man allegedly with 30 pounds of marijuana that police say he intended to sell in the Quad-Cities is facing six to 30 years in prison on a drug-trafficking charge.
Firefighters had to be called Sunday night when a Fourth of July bonfire at a Rock Island residence grew out of control.
For more than a year, the pandemic has shaped every aspect of our lives in some form or fashion, from the way we socialize, run simple errands, and not the least of which how we manage our health. For many of us, the fears of COVID-19 resulted in cancelling or putting off wellness and check-up visits to the doctor which leaves your health on the backburner. At UnityPoint Health-Trinity, we are keeping your health front and center by making sure you get safe, quality care, your way.
If you are tense or anxious about reentering today's so-called "normal," experts say that's understandable. Blame it on your brain — especially your frontal lobe.
COAL VALLEY, Ill. — It was an eclectic foursome that survived Monday's open qualifying into this week's John Deere Classic PGA Tour event.
Pleasant Valley clinched its first MAC baseball title in 10 years Monday night with a sweep over second-place Davenport West.
Illinois and first-year football coach Bret Bielema have experienced quite a bit of turnover lately.
