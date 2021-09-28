 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Fire damages Davenport Rudy's Tacos, Whiteside deputy shot on duty, and a bridge with a view
Tuesday briefing: Fire damages Davenport Rudy's Tacos, Whiteside deputy shot on duty, and a bridge with a view

NWS: Warm

More summer-like temps are in store for the region today.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities:

coronavirus logo

• North Scott schools to keep masks optional

• COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in the Quad-Cities

Developing story: Fire damages Rudy's Tacos

Davenport firefighters remain on the scene of an overnight fire at Rudy's Tacos, 3944 Elmore Ave. Here's video from the scene.

This is a developing story. More details as they become available.

Rock Island begins fire hydrant flushing

Rock Island city logo

Rock Island will begin its fall fire hydrant flushing program at 7:30 a.m., today. Crews will be flushing fire hydrants on the first shift until the end of October.

The purpose of this program is to help maintain water quality standards and the fire protection system.

Citizens may experience brief periods of discolored water or low pressure which is normal during flushing operations. There is also the potential for sediment containing lead to be present in the water supply. Generally, this will clear up by running some water from a cold water tap for a few minutes.

Scarecrow Row to return to Geneseo

Scarecrow Row to return to Geneseo

GENESEO -- Scarecrow Row made such a popular debut in 2020 in Geneseo that it is returning again this year. The event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber expects up to 200 scarecrows in City Park.

