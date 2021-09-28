Tuesday briefing: Fire damages Davenport Rudy's Tacos, Whiteside deputy shot on duty, and a bridge with a view

More summer-like temps are in store for the region today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Developing story: Fire damages Rudy's Tacos
Davenport firefighters remain on the scene of an overnight fire at Rudy's Tacos, 3944 Elmore Ave. Here's video from the scene.
This is a developing story. More details as they become available.
Rock Island begins fire hydrant flushing
Rock Island will begin its fall fire hydrant flushing program at 7:30 a.m., today. Crews will be flushing fire hydrants on the first shift until the end of October.
The purpose of this program is to help maintain water quality standards and the fire protection system.
Citizens may experience brief periods of discolored water or low pressure which is normal during flushing operations. There is also the potential for sediment containing lead to be present in the water supply. Generally, this will clear up by running some water from a cold water tap for a few minutes.
The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
