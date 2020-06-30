You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Fatal motorcycle crash, United Township cancels in-person graduation, and man wanted in East Moline fire
Tuesday briefing: Fatal motorcycle crash, United Township cancels in-person graduation, and man wanted in East Moline fire

NWS: Holiday

It will be a little cooler than yesterday along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.

For Wednesday, there's a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday night will see a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

Flood warnings remain in place for the Wapsipinicon, Cedar and Iowa rivers.

NWS River levels

Here are the latest river levels.

• A flood warning for the Cedar Rive near Conesville remains in effect until Friday. The Cedar is currently at 15.4 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. Water is affecting Saulsbury Road. 

• A flood warning for the Iowa River at Wapello is set to expire Thursday. The Cedar is currently at 23.8 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. Water is affecting residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.

• A flood warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt is in effect until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 12.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet today then fall below flood stage Sunday. Water affects many residences along the river.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Rise in COVID-19 cases leads to Davenport fireworks, Rock Island Labor Day parade, Salute to Labor picnic, cancellations

• Mississippi Valley Fair is a go, with big changes

• Young Quad-City artists are brightening up walls in downtown Moline

• United Township cancels in-person graduation for Class of 2020

• Rock Island cancels Labor Day parade

Entertainment and lifestyle news

Weeding, watering are necessary chores

Weeding, watering are necessary chores

Two important maintenance chores of a vegetable garden are weeding and watering.  Here are tips from horticulturists at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Today's sports headlines

Assumption sweeps Davenport Central

Assumption sweeps Davenport Central

While the Knights have their fair share of wins on the season, Assumption head coach Greg Thissen felt like Monday night was his team's best showing of the season.

Concerned about COVID-19?

