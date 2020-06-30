Tuesday briefing: Fatal motorcycle crash, United Township cancels in-person graduation, and man wanted in East Moline fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It will be a little cooler than yesterday along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.

For Wednesday, there's a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday night will see a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

Flood warnings remain in place for the Wapsipinicon, Cedar and Iowa rivers.

Here are the latest river levels.

• A flood warning for the Cedar Rive near Conesville remains in effect until Friday. The Cedar is currently at 15.4 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. Water is affecting Saulsbury Road.