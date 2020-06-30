Tuesday briefing: Fatal motorcycle crash, United Township cancels in-person graduation, and man wanted in East Moline fire

It will be a little cooler than yesterday along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.
For Wednesday, there's a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday night will see a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
Flood warnings remain in place for the Wapsipinicon, Cedar and Iowa rivers.
Here are the latest river levels.
• A flood warning for the Cedar Rive near Conesville remains in effect until Friday. The Cedar is currently at 15.4 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. Water is affecting Saulsbury Road.
• A flood warning for the Iowa River at Wapello is set to expire Thursday. The Cedar is currently at 23.8 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. Water is affecting residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
• A flood warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt is in effect until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 12.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet today then fall below flood stage Sunday. Water affects many residences along the river.
Rock Island-Milan School Board will discuss the role of school resource officers, and if they will continue to have a place in the district.
Two years ago, Pam Fisher looked out the window of her downtown Moline business to a bright, colorful mural being painted on a building across the street.
United Township High School won’t have a formal in-person graduation at the TaxSlayer Center, Aug. 2. Its school calendar — which UTHS District 30 Superintendent Jay Morrow says often is subject to change — will, however, for the most part, remain intact, especially in terms of semester and quarter breaks.
Davenport police are investigating a Monday night motorcycle crash on W. River Drive.
A man is being sought on a warrant accusing him of setting a fire that destroyed or damaged three vehicles on June 2 in East Moline.
A man suspected of crashing a vehicle into a police squad Sunday while fleeing arrest in downtown Rock Island has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.
• Rise in COVID-19 cases leads to Davenport fireworks, Rock Island Labor Day parade, Salute to Labor picnic, cancellations
Her books were supposed to have been delivered two weeks ago Wednesday, but by 7 p.m. on the appointed day, Regena Trant Schantz was beginning to wonder.
In all her research, the one thing that Regena Schantz found most surprising about George Davenport is his honesty.
Two important maintenance chores of a vegetable garden are weeding and watering. Here are tips from horticulturists at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
While the Knights have their fair share of wins on the season, Assumption head coach Greg Thissen felt like Monday night was his team's best showing of the season.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa running back Akrum Wadley ripped the Hawkeyes on Monday, saying he was so mistreated by some coaches he now regrets playing there.
Runs were scarce for Pleasant Valley’s baseball team in the first several games of the season. It was blanked twice and held under four runs on three other occasions.
