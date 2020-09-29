Tuesday briefing: Fake ballots distributed in Moline, District bars to continue 2 a.m. closing, and Colona man faces sex charge

We're looking at a little bit of this and a little bit of that as the month of September takes its final gasps of the year.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for isolated showers today after 2 p.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 47 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.
• Construction update affecting Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline: Bridgemakers will be pouring concrete for I-74 structures in Moline from Wednesday through Friday. Concrete trucks will use the I-74 U-turn at River Drive from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Expect delays & watch for flaggers directing trucks in/out of the construction zone.
Trending stories
Colona man charged with felony sexual abuse
'This is election tampering': Moline mailboxes filled with photocopied ballots
East Moline police asking for public assistance in Leisure Time shooting incident
Parked vehicle, residence hit by gunfire in Moline
Ernst, Greenfield trade criticism in heated Senate debate
Today's top news headlines
Closing time for bars in the District of Rock Island will temporarily remain at 2 a.m., with a sunset date of Feb. 28, when the time reverts back to the traditional 3 a.m. closing time.
Moline resident Debbie Lord found an unwelcome surprise in her mailbox on Saturday — a photocopy of an official Nov. 3 general election ballot that had already been filled out.
The mussels removed from the Mississippi River bottom to get them out of harm's way during construction of the Interstate 74 bridge appear to be faring well.
Crime, courts and public safety news
CAMBRIDGE — A Colona man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Illinois Quad-Cities authorities searched a property Friday as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.
A parked vehicle and home were hit by gunfire Saturday night in Moline.
More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• North Scott high school students return to classroom after a week of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Patrol arrested rapper Lil Yachty this month after he was allegedly caught driving more than 150 mph (241 kph) on an Atlanta highway.