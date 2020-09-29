 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Fake ballots distributed in Moline, District bars to continue 2 a.m. closing, and Colona man faces sex charge
alert

Tuesday briefing: Fake ballots distributed in Moline, District bars to continue 2 a.m. closing, and Colona man faces sex charge

NWS: Summary

We're looking at a little bit of this and a little bit of that as the month of September takes its final gasps of the year.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Look for isolated showers today after 2 p.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.

Flaggers

• Construction update affecting Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline: Bridgemakers will be pouring concrete for I-74 structures in Moline from Wednesday through Friday. Concrete trucks will use the I-74 U-turn at River Drive from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Expect delays & watch for flaggers directing trucks in/out of the construction zone.

CL

• Moline school officials order COVID-19 test kits

• Augustana College restrictions continue

• EICC gets $100K to boost career skills for area residents impacted by COVID-19

• Quad-Cities exceeds 6,000 COVID-19 cases

• North Scott high school students return to classroom after a week of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines

